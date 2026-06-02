Shane Eagle and wife Nikki Swartz expecting baby No 2

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Rapper Shane Eagle and his partner Nicole “Nikki” Swartz are expecting their second child together.

After months of keeping mum on social media, the rapper took to his timeline to announce the news in a post where they shared images from their pregnancy photoshoot, with their daughter, Gia. Nicole unveiled her growing baby bump.

Shane and Nicole have been together since they were in high school, and their love has only grown stronger over the years.

When celebrating his partner’s birthday in October 2023, the rapper disclosed they had taken their relationship to the next level after he asked for her hand in marriage.

In 2024 they welcomed their first child together.

Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE about their relationship, Shane said he knew Nicole was meant to be his life partner because of how vulnerable he could be with her.

“I’ve learnt that as a man, vulnerability doesn’t mean you’re week. It means you’re strong and there’s a time and place for that, but when I’m with my girl it would be pointless to be the toughest person.

“I can be that for the world, stand tall and be strong, but as a king, you come to your queen to be vulnerable, so I feel like that is a beautiful place and when it comes to a ring, I feel like no-one else would deserve that.”

TimesLIVE