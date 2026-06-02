‘The pain did not have the final word’: Nozipho Ntshangase reflects on healing

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Nozipho Ntshangase has opened up about her healing journey.

In 2024 The Mommy Club star went viral after a video of a heated argument with her ex-husband, Zola Ntshangase, in front of their children circulated on social media.

Taking to her timeline on Tuesday, Nozipho penned an open letter to herself reflecting on that year and the toll it took on herself as well as her children.

“Dear 2024 Me, I know how scared you were. You were grieving the future you thought you were building, terrified of the unknown, and carrying a deep fear for your children. Night after night, you wondered if they would be OK, if you would be OK. The stress took its toll. Your hair was falling out, and even your little twins experienced hair loss. It broke your heart because it felt like the pain had touched everything you loved,” she wrote.

“I remember the beach. It became your safe haven, the one place where you could escape your reality. The waves didn’t judge your swollen eyes, your weight loss, or the exhaustion in your soul. But in the middle of that pain, you made the best decision of your life: to surrender to God.

“Here we are in 2026. Still healing. Still growing. Still scared sometimes. But moving forward. God has been faithful. One day, it will all make sense. For now, thank you for not giving up. Thank you for trusting the author of your story when all you could see was the page you were on.

“The pain did not have the final word. The fear did not define your future. What felt impossible to carry became the place where God met you with His strength, grace, and unwavering presence.”

As part of her healing journey in July 2025, Nozipho revealed she had gone under the knife again to get a mommy-makeover after giving birth to five children. She underwent a mastopexy, also known as a breast lift, and an abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) surgery.

“I’ve been on this self-love journey. After having my last three children and going through a lot, I struggled with loving myself. My confidence went down the drain, so I thought, why not do the outer and inner work on myself at the same time?”

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