Asanda Empires sign Sivenathi ‘Special One’ Nontshinga as their first sports star

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Sivenathi "Special One" Nontshinga speaks on his legacy as he joins Asanda Empires.

Boxer Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga has joined Asanda Empires as they launch their athlete brand management division.

The two-time IBF lightweight world champion is preparing for another defining chapter in his career as he heads to the Philippines in August for a bout against Filipino rival Regie Suganob.

The 27-year-old, the youngest world champion in South African boxing history, stands on the brink of becoming the first South African boxer to win the IBF light-flyweight world championship three times.

“I went to Mexico, beat Hector Flores to claim the IBF strap and became the youngest world champion,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“I went again for the second time to beat Adrien Curiel in Mexico and became the first local boxer to lose a world title and claim it in an immediate rematch. So actually it relishes fighting in such an environment, and I have the tools to get the victory.”

Hailing from Newlands, near Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, Sivenathi rose from humble beginnings and says his journey has not been easy: “Growing up in townships and navigating early childhood around high crime, drugs and extreme violence in informal settlements.

People often think African fighters only rely on toughness, completely ignoring our world-class ring IQ ... Home-ground dependency: global critics think we cannot perform under pressure abroad; but I proved them wrong by winning in Mexico — Sivenathi 'Special One' Nontshinga

“In the boxing industry, overcoming the brutal financial realities, promoter politics and structural neglect that African fighters frequently face.

“Bouncing back from heavy defeats and recovering from painful title losses taught me critical lessons about resilience and self-doubt. Sacrificing early stability, giving up a stable academic path in accounting or law to chase a highly unpredictable boxing dream.”

His achievements have earned recognition at the highest level, even as far as being welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Now through his partnership with Asanda Empires, he aims to build a legacy both inside and outside the ring to help young people with the same background as his.

“My core inspirations are the youth — inspiring young kids from similar impoverished backgrounds to believe they can achieve global greatness. My childhood vision was to fulfil a deep personal dream to travel the world and become an elite world champion. Lastly, my legacy: wanting to be remembered as a person who took every major opportunity with both hands.

“I want to be involved in youth mentorship, actively helping township youth build a healthy, positive lifestyle away from drugs and crime, because that is how I avoided being sucked in that lifestyle. Building infrastructure, facilities such as gymnasiums, indoor sports centres — by doing so, I will also be providing and creating job opportunities.”

He feels the biggest misconception about African fighters on the global stage is that they lack skill. He wants to change the narrative.

“People often think African fighters only rely on toughness, completely ignoring our world-class ring IQ. Home-ground dependency: global critics think we cannot perform under pressure abroad; but I proved them wrong by winning in Mexico.

“They assume our local records are padded, despite facing some of the fiercest talent pools in the world, and believing we get intimidated by large global stages like Monaco or big international promotions.”

TimesLIVE