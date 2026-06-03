‘I went against my gut’: Zoe Mthiyane on her relationship with Lebo M

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Zoe Mthiyane has opened up about what she endured during her relationship with Lion King composer Lebo M.

The actress, who started dating Lebo M in 2014, was candid during her sit-down on the Engineer Your Life podcast, recalling how Lebo had made an effort to see her every two weeks during the time he was pursuing her while she was living in Australia.

Despite opposition from her family, Zoe moved back to SA and later became engaged to the Lebo, with whom she had a child.

“I went against my gut, my gut was saying no. That’s why he kept flying in. But he looked good on paper ... It was all a lie ... all of it,” she said.

Listing her travails, Zoe said that through their on-off relationship, she was nearly admitted into rehab; Lebo M would keep her phone on him all the time; she nearly had a miscarriage when she was five months’ pregnant with their daughter; and that she was taken to therapy when she had an anxiety attack.

Speaking about Lebo’s relationships and marriages, Zoe said when the composer married Pretty Samuels, she advised Samuels against it. “I told her, don’t believe him. You’re the new victim. But she wanted the money, I guess. There is no money.”

I’m happy to have had an experience and still have a relationship with the older children. His eldest daughters, who are almost my age. My daughter, his son, I’m absolutely grateful to have met them and have them in my life and their kids as well. They’ve chosen to keep me in their lives as the children — Zoe Mthiyane

Zoe said although her marriage might have been a downward spiral, she is grateful for the family they built together.

“I’m happy to have had an experience and still have a relationship with the older children. His eldest daughters, who are almost my age. My daughter, his son, I’m absolutely grateful to have met them and have them in my life and their kids as well. They’ve chosen to keep me in their lives as the children.”

When previously speaking on their relationship on episode 5 of Unfollowed, Zoe said she had used their tumultuous relationship in the character of Zitha Langa, on Generations, who was abusive.

“With that storyline, it was my character who was abusing Smanga [Moopi Mothibeli]. I even dipped into my personal experience and channelled him [Lebo M].”

A statement shared with TshisaLIVE on Wednesday revealed Lebo M would soon appear on the Engineer Your Life podcast to respond to Zoe’s allegations.

Simphiwe Majola, PR specialist for Lebo M, said his appearance on the podcast was to “ensure that Lebo M’s voice, factual position and broader context are equally represented within an increasingly sensationalised public conversation”.

TshisaLIVE