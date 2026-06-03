Rapper Brie Lee succumbs to cancer

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Rapper Liyema Ndibi, popularly known as Brie Lee, has lost her life to cancer.

The family revealed the news in a statement shared on her official pages.

“She battled cancer for over a year. We are grateful to everyone who supported her and kept her in prayer. Thank you to all who donated toward her amputation. She did undergo the procedure, but later experienced breathing difficulties. Every day was a fight, and she fought bravely until her last breath,” read the statement.

“During this difficult time, we ask that Brie Lee’s family, loved ones and friends be given privacy and space to grieve.”

This comes two months after her followers raised R10,000 in six hours towards her getting an amputation after Brie Lee shared pictures of a tumour that kept growing on her arm.

Before her death, Brie Lee had been candid about her cancer journey and the decision to choose the drastic surgery as a way to keep fighting the disease.

“I have tried every possible treatment without success ... I am doing everything in my power to manage my health and reclaim my future,” she wrote. “My greatest desire is to move past this struggle and return to my passion for creating music.”

TimesLIVE