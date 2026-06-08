IN PICS | Mzansi stars at Monaco Grand Prix

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The Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix drew a star-studded crowd in Monte-Carlo, and Mzansi’s presence was felt at the sporting event too.

From enjoying glamorous yachts to parties and the racetrack, here’s how some South African stars enjoyed their time away.

Black Coffee commands the decks

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee, who has performed at the Qatar Grand Prix in April, delivered yet another set against the backdrop of the Monaco landscape, and of course he had his partner Victoria Gonzalez alongside him.

DJ Black Coffee and his partner Victoria Gonzalez. (Instagram/Black Coffee)

Mihlali Ndamase causes social media frenzy

Mihlali Ndamase has social media trolls green with envy after she was spotted on the same luxury yacht as Nigerian soccer star Tolu Arokodare. The videos that circulated on social media timelines sparked speculation.

Nomzamo Mbatha dazzles with her signature style

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who has been serving looks in international spaces, brought her signature fashion flair to the Grand Prix.

Eva Modika on a mission to go global

Following her attendance at the Cannes Film Festival, Eva Modika, who is on a mission to cement her name on the global entertainment scene, continued her European journey when attending the Grand Prix.

“People often ask what I am doing at these major international events. The answer is simple: I am building my name and brand as an international brand. I am a DJ, and when I travel, I get the opportunity to represent South Africa, connect with influential people and perform at some of the world’s most sought-after venues. For me, this is about ticking off goals from my bucket list while also creating opportunities that can help elevate my career to the next level. Every event, every connection and every experience is part of a bigger vision. I want to show that South African talent can compete and thrive on the global stage,” Eva said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

Johanna Makgalemele showcases views from Monaco

Entrepreneur Johanna Makgalemele, the sister of former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo, also took to her timeline to showcase her experience at the sporting event.