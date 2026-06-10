‘I’m proud of how I’ve evolved creatively’: Unathi Nkayi makes musical return

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Radio personality and singer Unathi Nkayi has made her return to the music scene after two years with the release of a new single, Isikhwele.

On the project, where she features kwaito legend Professor and rising star Meez, Unathi explores the complexities of jealousy within relationships.

“I’m really proud of how I’ve grown and evolved creatively, especially in a time where everything moves so fast with technology and the fourth industrial revolution,” she said.

“For me, it didn’t feel right to just drop a dance challenge and move on; I’ve always been known for telling deeper stories, and I wanted this release to reflect that.

“I have admired Professor for years and wanted to release something meaningful before I release the full album this spring. I have joined forces with Loud In Africa, a global digital platform for all my upcoming work for global release as it acts as a conduit for African stories to the world.”

I wanted to bring in my broadcasting knowledge and experience on this video. I wanted to tell a story through the film. I wanted to express myself in the creative direction, storyline, editing and styling. I wanted to show how my artistry has evolved — Unathi Nkayi

The Isikhwele single is accompanied by a music video, which Unathi creatively directed and executive produced as a love letter to Soweto during the month commemorating the June 16 uprising.

For the rollout, Unathi has collaborated with photographer Nick Boulton to shoot “The Isikhwele Series” as a visual extension of the project.

“I wanted to bring in my broadcasting knowledge and experience on this video. I wanted to tell a story through the film. I wanted to express myself in the creative direction, storyline, editing and styling. I wanted to show how my artistry has evolved.”

For Unathi this project reflects both her personal healing and artistic evolution ahead of her upcoming album African Love, which marks her creative rebirth.

In December 2024 Unathi announced the death of her father, Sakhiwo Nkayi. Since that tragic incident she has taken time out to focus on her family.

“I have not been in a space to create for some time now. Given the loss of my father and wanting to focus on my children, I took some time to regulate myself creatively.”

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