Rapper Emtee granted bail after spending a night behind bars

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Mthebeni Ndevu known popularly known as "Ematee" appeared before the Midrand magistrates' court for allegedly breaching a court order against him by his estranged wife.

Mthombeni Ndevu, popularly known as Emtee, has been granted bail of R1,000 after spending a night at Midrand police station.

The rapper appeared in the Midrand magistrate’s court for violating a 2023 protection order filed by his wife Nicole Chinsamy ordering him not to abuse her verbally or harass her on social media.

His friend Sjava, family members and and his manager were present in court to show him support.

The bail conditions require him not to post or publish anything on social media platforms directly or indirectly whether good or bad, refrain from any communication.

Remove any content posted about Nicole with immediate effect.

Any violation of these conditions will lead to his apprehension

A source told TimesLIVE that the rapper handed himself in at the Midrand police station on Wednesday morning and was subsequently charged with violation of the protection order apparently taken out in 2023 by Chinsamy.

Sources said that on June 4 the rapper unexpectedly entered Nicole’s Midrand home and grabbed a knife in the kitchen while she was bathing their daughter. Their other two children were at school.

“He said he wants to beat up her brother and f*ck up her family tree,” a source said.

This comes after the Roll Up hit maker chopped his signature dreadlock look on June 6 and released a statement on Wednesday to extend his “heartfelt gratitude” to his parents, brother and sister as well as his supporters for standing by him.

“Your love, prayers, encouragement, and unwavering loyalty mean more than words can express,” read the statement. “I made a personal decision to embrace change and begin a new chapter by getting a fresh haircut. While it may seem like a simple change, it represents growth, renewal, and a positive outlook for the journey ahead. This moment marks a fresh start, renewed focus, and a commitment to moving forward with purpose and determination.”

Contacted by TimesLIVE, Hlubi Radebe, whose details appear on the statement, said; “I don’t know anything about that.”

Nicole declined to comment.

On social media, Emtee and Nicole have shared a series of allegations of abuse in their relationship, sharing images of bruises and broken doors in their apartment.

In April 2023, Emtee filed for divorce from Nicole and moved out of their shared flat to stay with his friend in Fourways but the couple later reconciled, welcoming their third child together.

In February Emtee moved out of their shared apartment into his own.

While reports have said that their divorce is finalised, TshisaLIVE can confirm that it still under way.

The musician is expected to return in the dock on July 13.

TimesLIVE