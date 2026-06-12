BabyOnBoard | Carissa Cupido and husband expecting first child together

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Congratulations are in order for Carissa Cupido and her husband, Muma Khumalo, after they announced they are expecting their first child together.

In a joint Instagram post, they shared images from their pregnancy photoshoot with the caption “Baby K is on the way and SO so deeply loved already. Mom and Dad can’t wait to meet you, little one.”

The Good Hope FM and Expresso presenter, who tied the knot with Muma last September, shared a statement with TshisaLIVE about her excitement.

“For months, we have quietly treasured this sacred season, holding this beautiful news close as we embraced the wonder of becoming parents for the very first time. Now, we are thrilled to invite others into this journey with us as we prepare to welcome Baby K into the world,” read a statement.

“Already, our little one is so deeply loved. A precious reflection of our commitment, faith, and enduring love for one another. We have prayed for this moment, hoped for it, and entrusted it to God. In His perfect timing, He has blessed us with a gift far greater than we could have imagined. Baby K, you are already cherished beyond measure. We cannot wait to meet you, hold you, and begin this next chapter together. Our hearts, our home, and our lives are ready for you.”