Ami Faku takes former management to court over ‘control of her music’

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Amanda “Ami” Faku has launched an urgent high court application against her former management and publishing partners, The Vth Season.

Faku is seeking to block Benza Consulting CC (trading as The Vth Season) and its director, Raphael Benza, from interfering with her career after allegedly claiming exclusive rights over her new releases.

She is also applying for an interdict against Benza and his company from claiming to the public, publishing and distribution companies that she is bound by 2018 “artist agreements” pertaining to her musical works, including her album Ezikude and single Ndisize.

The company is opposing her application.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Benza, chief opportunity creator and culture architect at The Vth Season, said for three years he and his team had been trying to get Faku to sign a settlement agreement, at no cost, so that she could officially cut ties with them and become free to sign with any other establishment, without anything backfiring on them.

“We are opposing it [the application] on the grounds that we’ve been trying to settle with Ami for a long time. We told her we don’t want to work with her. Her ego burst and she went on this rampage,” he said.

She could have been done with us in three years had she just released. Artists can be out of their agreement after two years ... it just depends on how much music they release. It was up to her

“We’ve never told her that she cannot release new music. We’ve never told her that she cannot release a new album. She can deal with whomever she wants to deal with. If those guys have concerns, then they know about our business because she’s probably told them. It’s her doing that has caused them to be on alert, and truthfully, they should be on alert.

“We didn’t say to her, ‘pay us’. There’s no fee that we set aside for anything that might go wrong. We don’t want to finance anything. When she goes to a new label, they should not expect any contribution from us.

“She just has to sign a settlement agreement that says that she is a free agent and cannot come back to The Vth Season with any claims. Then she is free to release with whomever. That’s what we’re going to note to the judge. That’s always been our stance.”

Benza denied ever contacting distribution companies or making any calls that might deny her any freedom as an artist.

“I’ve never called any distribution company. I have never told anyone who has called me that they can’t sign Ami. I tell those wanting to book Ami that I do not work with her, and share her contact number and Instagram because her number is not public.”

Raphael said their agreement with Faku, and their other artists, did not stipulate any duration of contract.

“Our agreement is an artist-friendly agreement that can sometimes last three years or 10 years, depending on the artist. She could have been done with us in three years had she just released. Artists can be out of their agreement after two years ... it just depends on how much music they release. It was up to her.

“It should be easy for us, because there is an ongoing court case. We’ve already sent two e-mails to her attorneys saying that as part of our agreement, she can release music as soon as possible.”

TshisaLIVE reached out to Faku’s team but they declined to comment.

Faku’s application comes amid an ongoing case spanning more than two years over the ending of their artist agreement contract.

TshisaLIVE