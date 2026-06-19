Credo V Daniels’s management responds to ‘poor performance’ and AI accusations

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Singer Credo V Daniels is under fire for his recent 'poor performance' at his album launch.

Rising star Credo V Daniels may be topping charts right now but his transition from studio to stage has hit a sour note.

The singer came under fire after his first major live performance at the launch of his debut album Still Where We Were on Tuesday.

Clips shared on social media showed the singer failing to deliver the mellifluous vocals from his hit song Sedilaka, which prompted accusations of his use of AI.

A statement shared on his social media platform on Thursday by his management Curato Music addressed the backlash.

The statement blamed his “terrible” performance on technical difficulties and him not having much experience on stage.

“We have listened carefully to the criticism. Some of it has been difficult to hear but it would be irresponsible of us not to acknowledge it,” it said.

“There were technical challenges at the beginning of Credo’s performance that affected the experience for many attendees. As Curato Music, we take full responsibility for that. We understand people arrived expecting a certain standard and where we fell short we owe those supporters honesty and accountability,

“The reality is that this was Credo’s first major live performance. While that is not an excuse, it is part of the truth. Every artist eventually reaches a moment where they must move from the studio to the stage and begin learning lessons that cannot be taught in rehearsal rooms. This was one of those moments.”