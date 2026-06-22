FULL LIST | Kuhle Adams celebrates decade milestone as Zee Nxumalo leads Basadi Music Awards nominations

For television presenter Kuhle Adams, this year’s Basadi Music Awards nomination is more than just industry recognition; it is a reflection of a decade spent building her career in front of the camera.
The Expresso morning show presenter has been nominated for TV Show Presenter of the Year, a milestone moment she describes as “grounding”.
“This is my 10th year in the space since my debut on television. Getting this nomination is honestly so grounding…I’m also very excited,” Adams told Sowetan.
“I was quite busy when I received the news that I was nominated, but it all sank in when the nominations were officially announced last week,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is real.’ The first people I told were my mom and my sister, and they were extremely excited. They were just like, ‘Where do we start voting?’”
What made the recognition even more meaningful, she said, was seeing her name alongside some of the country’s most respected television personalities.
“You look at the other women who are listed in the category and you’re just like, ‘You guys are putting me next to Nomalanga Shozi and Candice Modiselle?’ These are women who are always pushing the standard in the industry,” Adams said.
“So, to be mentioned and named and receive the nod alongside these incredible women, I was just like, ‘My word.’”
The nominees for the 2026 Basadi Music Awards were announced on Thursday, recognising women making an impact across music, media and the wider entertainment industry.
Walking away with this award would be validation of years of hard work.— Kuhle Adams
Leading the pack at this year’s awards is singer Zee Nxumalo, who secured six nominations across multiple categories, including Artist of the Year, Amapiano Artist of the Year, Best Styled Artist of the Year, Best Female Feature of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.
Reflecting on her Artist of the Year nomination, Nxumalo said the recognition gave her an opportunity to pause and appreciate how far she has come.
“Honestly, ngijabula kakhulu. I was genuinely happy when I found out. The past year has been such a blessing for me, and there have been so many special moments, so receiving a nomination like this is always an amazing feeling,” she said.
“I took a moment to reflect on how far I’ve come and everything that’s happened along the way. Sometimes you’re so focused on the work that you don’t stop and appreciate the journey. Moments like these remind you to do exactly that, and ngibonga kakhulu for the love and support I’ve received."
The Artist of the Year category features a strong lineup of nominees, including Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr, Grammy-winning singer Tyla, MaWhoo, Nkosazana Daughter, Kharishma, Mmatema, Shandesh and Zee Nxumalo.
Amapiano continues to dominate the nominations, with DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, MaWhoo, Nkosazana Daughter, Nobuhle, Thatohatsi, Kharishma and Zee Nxumalo all competing for Amapiano Artist of the Year.
Other music categories include Afro Pop Artist of the Year, Best Female Feature of the Year, Best Styled Artist of the Year, Dance Music Artist of the Year, DJ of the Year and Gospel Artist of the Year.
The Collaboration of the Year category includes several fan favourites, among them Amen by Cici and Naledi Aphiwe, Kusazokhanya by DJ Zinhle and Thabsie SA, and Sesamukela by MaWhoo and Zee Nxumalo.
Beyond music, the awards continue to celebrate women working behind the scenes through the Vanguard categories, which honour excellence in journalism, radio, television production, podcasting, styling, beauty and artist management.
The TV Show Presenter of the Year category sees Adams competing against Candice Modiselle Sello, Nomalanga Shozi and Penny Lebyane.
For Adams, a win would serve as recognition not only for herself but also for the many people who have contributed to her growth throughout the years.
“I started this journey when I was 19. Every opportunity taught me something new,” she said.
“Walking away with this award would be validation of years of hard work. It would be an award for everyone who’s contributed to my growth and my success. It would be an award for my family, my management team, my friends, my industry colleagues and the audiences who have supported me.”
Nxumalo echoed similar sentiments, saying the nomination belongs to everyone who has supported her journey.
“Basadi is all about celebrating women who are making an impact, and that’s something I’m really proud to be part of. Obviously, winning would be special, kodwa being nominated alongside so many incredible women is an honour.”
Here’s the full list of nominees:
TV Show Presenter of the Year
- Candice Modiselle Sello (One Gospel Easter Music Special)
- Kuhle Adams (Expresso)
- Nomalanga Shozi (Playlist @ Moloko)
- Penny Lebyane (Enklek Let’s Connect)
Amapiano Artist of the Year
- Zee Nxumalo
- DBN Gogo
- Kamo Mphela
- MaWhoo
- Nkosazana Daughter
- Nobuhle
- Thatohatsi
Artist of the Year
- Zee Nxumalo
- Tyla
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Kharishma
- MaWhoo
- Mmatema
- Nkosazana Daughter
- Shandesh
Afro Pop Artist of the Year
- Aya Msani – Sondela
- Kelly Khumalo – Nyamezela
- Maleh – Khotso Le Lesedi (Lesotho)
- Nonny Muji – Lo Bhuti
- Pretty Masompisi – eKhaya
- Phumla Music – Brand New
Best Female Feature of the Year
- De Rose — Lutho
- Kabza De Small featuring Nontokozo Mkhize & Mthunzi — Siyabonga
- Kabza De Small, MDU aka TRP featuring Zawadi Yamungu — Lawuleka
- Kelvin Momo featuring Zee_nhle, Mashudu & Mano — Spani Sam
- MaWhoo, GL_Ceejay, Jazzworx & Thukuthela featuring Tracy & Thatohatsi — Tholukuthi (Bengicela)
- Sam Deep, Nia Pearl & Boohle featuring Mano – Shela
Best Styled Artist of the Year
- DJ Lamiez
- DJ Zinhle
- Nia Pearl
- Thabsie SA
- Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
- Zawadi Yamungu
- Zee Nxumalo
Collaboration of the Year
- Cici & Naledi Aphiwe — Amen
- DJ Zinhle & Thabsie SA — Kusazokhanya
- Erin Elliot & Sophia Frank — Birthday Cake
- Lwah Ndlukulu & Starr Healer — Allowance
- MaWhoo & Zee Nxumalo — Sesamukela
- Mamakie Motlogelwa & Mmaausi — Chuku
Dance Music Artist of the Year
- Babes Wodumo
- DJ Zinhle & Liema Pantsi
- Kharishma
- Shandesh
- Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
DJ of the Year
- DBN Gogo
- DJ Lesa
- Kasi Duchaz
- Kele Megano
- LKG
- Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
Gospel Artist of the Year
- Ada Ehi — Maberumo (Nigeria)
- Futhi Mhlongo — Phat Igama LikaJesu
- HLE — Blessed
- Mmatema — Oa Ntwanela
- Musa Yende — Kubo Bonke
Vanguard catergories
Artist Manager of the Year
- Daisy Thato Selebogo (Botswana)
- Mela Mtimande
- Sannah Thwala
- Shiran Weltsman
- Thuli Kweupile
- Vanessa Mazabane
Entertainment Journalist of the Year
- Ivie Ani (OkayAfrica/Vanity Fair/Vibe) (Nigeria)
- Joy Mphande (TimesLive)
- Lopang Mokae (Newzroom Afrika)
- Oluthando Keteyi (IOL Entertainment)
- Phumi Ramalepe (News24)
Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year
- Boipelo Mooketsi (5FM — 5 After Hours)
- Bolele Polisa (947 — The Frequency)
- Lebo Maoela (Lesedi FM — Rea Thella Afternoon Drive Show)
- Lebo Ndiya (Motsweding FM — Megagamola)
- Lerato Kganyago (Metro FM — Midday Link-Up)
Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year
- Letty Nyathela Chili (Ikwekwezi FM — Emthonjeni)
- Masego (5FM — 5 Drive )
- Nthabiseng Mamabolo (Radio 2000 — Better together)
- Phila Tyekana (Kaya 959 — Drive 959)
Entertainment Tv Producer of the Year
- Dibuseng Meloe (The Morning Show)
- Minnie Dlamini (Club Bangers — Channel O)
- Thapelo Mowela (Morning Live)
Hairstylist Of The Year
- Irene de Fonseca
- Jessica Neyasi Chiau (Mozambique)
- Ntombomzi Lekgoro
- Smangele Sibisi
Makeup Artist of the Year
- Bokamoso Dikobe
- Carol Nleya (Zimbabwe)
- Nono Linchwe
- Renee De Wit
- Zamo Dlamini (Eswatini)
Podcast Presenter of the Year
- Anyiko Owoko (VIP Access) (Kenya)
- Khanyi Mars (Yano Lyrics)
- Londi London (Read The Room)
- Relebogile Mabotja (Relebogile Mabotja Podcast)
- Yanda Woods (Spreading Humours)
Stylist of the Year
- Khanyisile Mdletshe
- Mamello Makha
- Siyamthanda Ndube
- Thato Ndzimande
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