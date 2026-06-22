FULL LIST | Kuhle Adams celebrates decade milestone as Zee Nxumalo leads Basadi Music Awards nominations

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TV presenter Kuhle Adams opens up about being nominated for the TV Show Presenter of the Year award.

For television presenter Kuhle Adams, this year’s Basadi Music Awards nomination is more than just industry recognition; it is a reflection of a decade spent building her career in front of the camera.

The Expresso morning show presenter has been nominated for TV Show Presenter of the Year, a milestone moment she describes as “grounding”.

“This is my 10th year in the space since my debut on television. Getting this nomination is honestly so grounding…I’m also very excited,” Adams told Sowetan.

“I was quite busy when I received the news that I was nominated, but it all sank in when the nominations were officially announced last week,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is real.’ The first people I told were my mom and my sister, and they were extremely excited. They were just like, ‘Where do we start voting?’”

What made the recognition even more meaningful, she said, was seeing her name alongside some of the country’s most respected television personalities.

“You look at the other women who are listed in the category and you’re just like, ‘You guys are putting me next to Nomalanga Shozi and Candice Modiselle?’ These are women who are always pushing the standard in the industry,” Adams said.

TV presenter Kuhle Adams opens up about being nominated for the TV Show Presenter of the Year award. (dbphotography)

“So, to be mentioned and named and receive the nod alongside these incredible women, I was just like, ‘My word.’”

The nominees for the 2026 Basadi Music Awards were announced on Thursday, recognising women making an impact across music, media and the wider entertainment industry.

Walking away with this award would be validation of years of hard work. — Kuhle Adams

Leading the pack at this year’s awards is singer Zee Nxumalo, who secured six nominations across multiple categories, including Artist of the Year, Amapiano Artist of the Year, Best Styled Artist of the Year, Best Female Feature of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.

Reflecting on her Artist of the Year nomination, Nxumalo said the recognition gave her an opportunity to pause and appreciate how far she has come.

“Honestly, ngijabula kakhulu. I was genuinely happy when I found out. The past year has been such a blessing for me, and there have been so many special moments, so receiving a nomination like this is always an amazing feeling,” she said.

“I took a moment to reflect on how far I’ve come and everything that’s happened along the way. Sometimes you’re so focused on the work that you don’t stop and appreciate the journey. Moments like these remind you to do exactly that, and ngibonga kakhulu for the love and support I’ve received."

Zee Nxumalo tops this year’s list with six nods. (Supplied)

The Artist of the Year category features a strong lineup of nominees, including Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr, Grammy-winning singer Tyla, MaWhoo, Nkosazana Daughter, Kharishma, Mmatema, Shandesh and Zee Nxumalo.

Amapiano continues to dominate the nominations, with DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, MaWhoo, Nkosazana Daughter, Nobuhle, Thatohatsi, Kharishma and Zee Nxumalo all competing for Amapiano Artist of the Year.

Other music categories include Afro Pop Artist of the Year, Best Female Feature of the Year, Best Styled Artist of the Year, Dance Music Artist of the Year, DJ of the Year and Gospel Artist of the Year.

The Collaboration of the Year category includes several fan favourites, among them Amen by Cici and Naledi Aphiwe, Kusazokhanya by DJ Zinhle and Thabsie SA, and Sesamukela by MaWhoo and Zee Nxumalo.

Zee Nxumalo tops this year’s list with six nods. (Supplied)

Beyond music, the awards continue to celebrate women working behind the scenes through the Vanguard categories, which honour excellence in journalism, radio, television production, podcasting, styling, beauty and artist management.

The TV Show Presenter of the Year category sees Adams competing against Candice Modiselle Sello, Nomalanga Shozi and Penny Lebyane.

For Adams, a win would serve as recognition not only for herself but also for the many people who have contributed to her growth throughout the years.

“I started this journey when I was 19. Every opportunity taught me something new,” she said.

TV presenter Kuhle Adams opens up about being nominated for the TV Show Presenter of the Year award. (dbphotography)

“Walking away with this award would be validation of years of hard work. It would be an award for everyone who’s contributed to my growth and my success. It would be an award for my family, my management team, my friends, my industry colleagues and the audiences who have supported me.”

Nxumalo echoed similar sentiments, saying the nomination belongs to everyone who has supported her journey.

“Basadi is all about celebrating women who are making an impact, and that’s something I’m really proud to be part of. Obviously, winning would be special, kodwa being nominated alongside so many incredible women is an honour.”

TV presenter Kuhle Adams opens up about being nominated for the TV Show Presenter of the Year award. (dbphotography)

Zee Nxumalo tops this year’s list with six nods. (Supplied)

Here’s the full list of nominees:

TV Show Presenter of the Year

Candice Modiselle Sello ( One Gospel Easter Music Special )

) Kuhle Adams ( Expresso )

) Nomalanga Shozi ( Playlist @ Moloko )

) Penny Lebyane (Enklek Let’s Connect)

Amapiano Artist of the Year

Zee Nxumalo

DBN Gogo

Kamo Mphela

MaWhoo

Nkosazana Daughter

Nobuhle

Thatohatsi

Artist of the Year

Zee Nxumalo

Tyla

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Kharishma

MaWhoo

Mmatema

Nkosazana Daughter

Shandesh

Afro Pop Artist of the Year

Aya Msani – Sondela

Kelly Khumalo – Nyamezela

Maleh – Khotso Le Lesedi (Lesotho)

(Lesotho) Nonny Muji – Lo Bhuti

Pretty Masompisi – eKhaya

Phumla Music – Brand New

Best Female Feature of the Year

De Rose — Lutho

Kabza De Small featuring Nontokozo Mkhize & Mthunzi — Siyabonga

Kabza De Small, MDU aka TRP featuring Zawadi Yamungu — Lawuleka

Kelvin Momo featuring Zee_nhle, Mashudu & Mano — Spani Sam

MaWhoo, GL_Ceejay, Jazzworx & Thukuthela featuring Tracy & Thatohatsi — Tholukuthi ( Bengicela )

( ) Sam Deep, Nia Pearl & Boohle featuring Mano – Shela

Best Styled Artist of the Year

DJ Lamiez

DJ Zinhle

Nia Pearl

Thabsie SA

Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)

Zawadi Yamungu

Zee Nxumalo

Collaboration of the Year

Cici & Naledi Aphiwe — Amen

DJ Zinhle & Thabsie SA — Kusazokhanya

Erin Elliot & Sophia Frank — Birthday Cake

Lwah Ndlukulu & Starr Healer — Allowance

MaWhoo & Zee Nxumalo — Sesamukela

Mamakie Motlogelwa & Mmaausi — Chuku

Dance Music Artist of the Year

Babes Wodumo

DJ Zinhle & Liema Pantsi

Kharishma

Shandesh

Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)

DJ of the Year

DBN Gogo

DJ Lesa

Kasi Duchaz

Kele Megano

LKG

Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)

Gospel Artist of the Year

Ada Ehi — Maberumo (Nigeria)

(Nigeria) Futhi Mhlongo — Phat Igama LikaJesu

HLE — Blessed

Mmatema — Oa Ntwanela

Musa Yende — Kubo Bonke

Vanguard catergories

Artist Manager of the Year

Daisy Thato Selebogo (Botswana)

Mela Mtimande

Sannah Thwala

Shiran Weltsman

Thuli Kweupile

Vanessa Mazabane

Entertainment Journalist of the Year

Ivie Ani (OkayAfrica/Vanity Fair/Vibe) (Nigeria)

Joy Mphande (TimesLive)

Lopang Mokae (Newzroom Afrika)

Oluthando Keteyi (IOL Entertainment)

Phumi Ramalepe (News24)

Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year

Boipelo Mooketsi (5FM — 5 After Hours )

) Bolele Polisa (947 — The Frequency)

Lebo Maoela (Lesedi FM — Rea Thella Afternoon Drive Show )

) Lebo Ndiya (Motsweding FM — Megagamola )

) Lerato Kganyago (Metro FM — Midday Link-Up)

Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year

Letty Nyathela Chili (Ikwekwezi FM — Emthonjeni )

) Masego (5FM — 5 Drive )

) Nthabiseng Mamabolo (Radio 2000 — Better together )

) Phila Tyekana (Kaya 959 — Drive 959)

Entertainment Tv Producer of the Year

Dibuseng Meloe ( The Morning Show )

) Minnie Dlamini ( Club Bangers — Channel O)

— Channel O) Thapelo Mowela (Morning Live)

Hairstylist Of The Year

Irene de Fonseca

Jessica Neyasi Chiau (Mozambique)

Ntombomzi Lekgoro

Smangele Sibisi

Makeup Artist of the Year

Bokamoso Dikobe

Carol Nleya (Zimbabwe)

Nono Linchwe

Renee De Wit

Zamo Dlamini (Eswatini)

Podcast Presenter of the Year

Anyiko Owoko ( VIP Access ) (Kenya)

) (Kenya) Khanyi Mars ( Yano Lyrics )

) Londi London ( Read The Room )

) Relebogile Mabotja ( Relebogile Mabotja Podcast )

) Yanda Woods (Spreading Humours)

Stylist of the Year

Khanyisile Mdletshe

Mamello Makha

Siyamthanda Ndube

Thato Ndzimande

TimesLIVE