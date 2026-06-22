Soa Mattrix on how Usher collaboration transformed his life

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Getting the stamp of approval from a global artist can be career-defining in the music scene, and Mandla “Soa Mattrix” Mashakeni knows this firsthand.

In early 2024, the DJ and producer collaborated with multi-award-winning RnB icon Usher on the amapiano remix of his song Ruin for his Coming Home album.

Major League DJz, Morda, Manana, and Junior Taurus, were some other Mzansi producers who worked on the project.

“It was a milestone which connected my name and craft with people around the globe. It led to opportunities I never thought I would receive,” Soa Mattrix told TshisaLVE.

“It also changed my reputation and how people view my work. All I can say is that it is proof that dedication and consistency pay off eventually.”

Since then, he’s continued to climb music charts.

His recent single Ngikhumbula, featuring Bassie and Khathapillar, has had nearly 300,000 views since it premiered in May.

Apart from the single being a love song, it also carries an important message around emotional well-being and healing.

“Many people carry burdens in silence. When life becomes overwhelming, there are often certain people we wish we could speak to. This song is about remembering those people, appreciating their impact, and understanding the importance of human connection.”

The song has elements of pop and amapiano and is more mature than his previous work.

“This one was very challenging to create. More than anything it is how it sounds and how soft and clear it is on the ear; it’s one of those songs you can repeat over and over again.”

This single sets the tone for his upcoming album, which he is hard at work on.

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