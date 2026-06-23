TT Phasha’s one-man comedy show back by popular demand

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Comedian TT Phasha is gearing up to make a return with his one-man show Live & Unleashed.

Following the success of the show last November at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, he is set to bring the show to his hometown at the Menlyn Protea Hotel – Fire & Ice on July 4.

“I have had lots of demands to do a show here back home, so I finally did it,” Phasha told TshisaLIVE.

“This is extra special because I’ve been all around the country and travelled to different places, honing my craft, and it means a lot for me to bring it back home because I get to perform in front of the people who have raised me and made me who I am.”

Comedians Mdura and Masapo from Eswatini and Lesotho are set to open the show, while Sello Sebotsane will deliver a musical performance as part of the show.

“You can expect a curated night of laughter, good music and great memories. I’d like to give people an experience. I wanted them to have a beautiful mix on the night that they usually don’t get,” Phasha said.

“You usually don’t get international artists to come onto a comedy show. I hope the show brings their audience to South Africa. These are seasoned entertainers that know what they are doing.”

‘Live & Unleashed’ — we’re planning some big things with it. We’re definitely going to take it to multiple venues across the country. The vision of it is to make sure we hit as many provinces as possible — Comedian TT Phasha

The show forms part of a tour that will travel to Limpopo and Mpumalanga later in the year.

“Live & Unleashed — we’re planning some big things with it. We’re definitely going to take it to multiple venues across the country. The vision of it is to make sure we hit as many provinces as possible.”

When off stage, Phasha hosts Pheli FM’s morning show. Since joining the station in 2024, he has grown from strength to strength.

“They’ve allowed me to let my creativity run wild. It’s been an amazing company to work with and for. It’s a place where I’m allowed to flourish and be creative. It’s a good space for me because I get to interact with young people who want to be mentored.”

TimesLIVE