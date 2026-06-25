Kabza De Small leads #SAMA32 nominations

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Kabza De Small is nominated four times for this year's South African Music Awards (Samas).

Kabza De Small is dominating this year’s South African Music Awards (Samas) with four nominations.

The DJ and producer’s album Bab’Motha scored him a nomination under the Best Amapiano Album for his project, and Best Engineered album categories.

He’s also been nominated twice in the Best Collaboration category for hit songs Abantwana Bakho, and Dlala Ka Yona.

The who’s and who’s in music entertainment gathered at Rockets in Bryanston on Thursday for the unveiling of this year’s nominees.

Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi described the 2026 nominees as “a breathtaking symphony of South African sound.”

“They represent more than outstanding recordings; they represent dreams realised, barriers broken, and creative journeys that continue to inspire. This year’s list is a meeting point between generations, where established legends stand alongside fearless new voices, where Amapiano innovators, Motswako, Jazz virtuosos, Gospel powerhouses, Lekompo, Afro-pop stars, Maskandi storytellers, and Hip-Hop visionaries collectively demonstrate the extraordinary depth of South African talent.

“We are witnessing a golden age of creativity where genres intersect, audiences expand, and South African music continues to command attention on the global stage. SAMA32 celebrates this remarkable moment. It is bigger, bolder, and more representative of the richness of our musical identity than ever before.”

Take a look at the full list of nominees:

Best Adult Contemporary Album

• Abel Selaocoe’s “Four Spirits” (Live) – Abel Selaocoe, Aurora Orchestra, Nicholas Collon, Bernhard Schimpelsberger

• Buzzhead – Kahn Morbee

• Malachi’s Dream – Tim Parr

• Wrapped in Rhythm, Vol.2 – Tutu Puoane, Metropole Orkest & Jacome Bairos

• You Love Who You Love – Wandile Mbambeni

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

• Isitifiketi – Jabulile Majola

• KwaNtu – Madala Kunene & Sibusile Xaba

• Moya – Simphiwe Dana

• Ngimuhle – Zawadi Yamungu

• ZINZA – BandaBanda

Best African Indigenous Faith Album

• Difela – De Bruin Gospel Projects

• Monghali Mesia – Amadodana Ase Wesile

• Ngiya Bonga Baba – The New Believers in God Gospel Singers

• The Journey Continues – Abanqobi

• U Ta Hlamula – Zion Iskhalanga Academy

Best Afro Pop Album

• Amaciko – Lwah Ndlunkulu

• Busisiwe 2.0 – CiCi

• Inkanyezi 2.0 (Live) – Sjava

• Out The Box – Nomfundo Moh

• Touch is a Move (Good Morning) – Samthing Soweto

Best Alternative Album

• From The Hill – Charles Webster

• Furniture – 44coles

• Handsome Luke & The Heartbreakers – Mars Baby

• Listen Properly – Bombshelter Beast

• Throwing Stones – Archi

Best Amapiano Album

• Acquiesce – Babalwa M

• Bab’Motha – Kabza De Small

• Mthuthuzeli – De Mthuda

• N’wana Wa Mutsonga – Kelvin Momo

• Thato Ya Modimo – Kelvin Momo

Best Classical Instrumental Album

• First Light – Marius Small-Smith

• Let the Children Play – John Lundun

• Light the Whole Sky – University of Pretoria Camerata

• Orchestrations – Guy Buttery

• Radio Gogo Worldwide – uBeyond

Best Collaboration

• Abantwana Bakho – DJ Maphorisa & XDuppy, Kabza De Small feat Thatohatsi, Young Stunna & Nkosazana Daughter

• Dlala Ka Yona – DJ Maphorisa & XDuppy Enny Man Da Guitar, Focalistic, Ricky Lenyora, Uncool MC, Mellow & Sleazy

• Shela – Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle, Mano

• Thandaza – Sam Deep, Thatohatsi

• Tobetsa 3.0 – Myztro, Leehleza, Shaunmusiq, Ftears

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

• Passover – Nqubeko Mbatha

• Testify (Live at 012 Central, Pretoria 2024) – Mmuso Worship

• The 37th Psalm (Live at Emperors Palace) – Ncebakazi Msomi

• The GAP – Brenden Praise

• The Ground We’re On – Hle

Best Dance Album

• Amazwi Okubonga – MaWhoo

• Asante III – MÖRDA

• Indigo Child II: Love & Frequency – Da Capo

• MAYVIS – Dlala Thukzin

• The Most Wanted – JAZZWRLD, Thukuthela

Best Engineered Album

• Bab’Motha – Kabza De Small (Engineered by Thato & Kabza De Small)

• Free – Nasty C (Engineered by Mike Manitshana)

• Ntu Futurism – L8 Antique (Engineered by Matthew)

• Orchestrations – Guy Buttery (Engineered by Guy Buttery & Fuzzy)

• Touch is a Move (Good Morning) – Samthing Soweto (Engineered by Ross Dorkin)

Best Gqom Album

• Dark or Durban 3 – Funky Qla

• Izinsimbi zaMakoya – DJ Tira

• New Wave – Blacks Jnr, Dankie Boi, GoldMax

• Puku Puku – Dladla Mshunqisi, Beast RSA

• Southside Mixtape – DJ Lag

Best Hip Hop Album

• Bayede – Danya Devs

• Blvck & White – Flvme

• Boss Zonke Forever – Riky Rick

• Free – Nasty C

• The Secret Frequency – MashBeatz

Best Jazz Album

• Ingoma Busuku – Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini

• Intlambululo: Ukuhlambulula – Mandisi Dyantyis

• Intlungu. Intlupheko. Imbilini – Temba Ncetani

• Ithemba Elitsha (A New Hope) – Lumanyano Mzi

• The Y-Factor Project – Billy Monama

Best Maskandi Album

• Amalandi Amathathu – Saliwa

• Izilotshi – Mbuzeni

• Khotha La (A Tribute To Mjikjelwa) – Ntencane

• Ngabe Ngiloyiwe – Smiramira

• Ng’funa intozami – Mzukulu

Best Pop Album

• Don’t Cry Because It’s Over – Will Linley

• Last Call for Departure – Matt Gardiner

• Less Trouble – Shekhinah

• not the same. – Anica Kiana

• Phases – Tannah

Best Produced Album

• Ingoma Busuku – Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini (Produced by Nduduzo Makhathini)

• Less Trouble – Shekhinah (Produced by Shekhinah, Rudolph Willemse, imnotgoofy, Mzizi, Gregory Abrahams, Iam6teen, Brendon-Lee

Earl Johnson, Master A Flat)

• Sacred Cycle – Mauritz Lotz (Produced by Mauritz Lotz)

• Therapy: The Other Side – Langa Mavuso (Produced by Darren Blackansee, Simphiwe Mashinini, Ndumiso Manana, Ndabo Zulu,

Christer Kobedi, Civil Motha, Unako Chabeli, Langa Mavuso, Jabulani Nkabinde, Lindelani Lee, Seragi Thantsha, Mnqobi Bayanda

Nxumalo, Zooci, Jonathan Takyi Mensah, Onkabetse John Hlongwane)

• Zinza – Banda Banda (Produced by Banda Banda)

Best Produced Music Video

• Abantwana Bakho – DJ Maphorisa & XDuppy, Kabza De Small feat Thatohatsi, Young Stunna & Nkosazana Daughter (Produced by Nyiko; Directed by Nyiko)

• Leftie (Dlala Ngcobo) – Nasty C & Blxckie (Produced by Nasty C, Ayanda Ngcobo; Directed by Lordnelle)

• Partii – Kamo Mphela, Aymos, QUE DJ & Jay Music feat SpacePose (Produced by Kamo Mphela; Directed by Lindo_Langa)

• Shela (feat. Mano) – Single – Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle, Mano (Produced by Nyiko; Directed by Nyiko)

• Wayside Lover – Msaki, Jesse Clegg & Sjava (Produced by Nombuso Ngcobo; Directed by Marty Bleazard)

Best R&B Soul Album

• Island 22 – Gemma Fassie

• It’s Complicated – Maxine Ceasar

• Resurfaced – Lucille Slade

• Therapy: The Other Side – Langa Mavuso

• You, Me & The 90’s – lordkez

Best Reggae Album

• Dimahr – Dimahr

• Foreign Exchange – Ras Canly

• Forward We Continue – Don Dada

• Rasta Man Step – Layahn King

• Victorious – Red I Scorch

Best Rock Album

• AC/ES – AC/ES

• Back From the Dead – We Kill Cowboys

• Die Ruimte – Francois van Coke

• Onkruid – Karel Bester & Die Kraaines Band

• Scatterling Empire – Acid Magus

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

• Back To The Altar – Ntethe

• Praise & Worship In The Wilderness, Pt. 1 – Bucy Radebe

• Sound of Gratitude (Live at Urban Brew Dome) – Zaza

• The Watchmans Camp – Sindi Ntombela

• Worship in Newness – Puleng March

Best Traditional Music Album

• Born For This – MetroBeatz RSA

• I Khant Do Dhis Enimo – King Monada

• Pleasure in 20 Years – Pleasure Tsa Manyalo

• Sesi Ka Rose – Makhadzi Entertainment

• Thath’owakho – Soul Brothers

Beste Pop Album [Afrikaans]

• Dis Presies Wat Liefde Doen – Juan Boucher

• Gees – Jakkie Louw

• Miena – Jan Rhaap

• Seisoene – Deon Groot

• Troumateriaal – Brendan Peyper

Remix of the Year

• Aweh (Remix) – lordkez feat. Cassper Nyovest

• Eningi (Remix) – Kabza De Small, feat. Njelic, Mthunzi, Mkeyz, GL_Ceejay, Simmy

• Mabebuza – Mdu aka TRP Remix – Maline Aura, Drega, Mdu aka TRP

• Midnight (Black Motion Remix) – 340ml, Black Motion

• Re-Amathambo (Remix) – Nduduzo Makhathini, Anna Widauer, Fka Mash

Rest of Africa Award

• After Midnight – Gyakie (Ghana)

• Iron Boy – Black Sherif (Ghana)

• Olamidé – Olamide (Nigeria)

• REAL, Vol. 1 – Wizkid, Asake (Nigeria)

• This One Is Personal – Tiwa Savage (Nigeria).