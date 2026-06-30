‘Timing and purpose always meet’: full-circle moment as Nonn Botha returns to Kaya 959

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Nonn Botha reflects on her career ahead of her return to Kaya 959.

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Seasoned broadcaster Nonn Botha is gearing up to make her anticipated return to Kaya 959, taking over the Soul Sunday slot.

Having first joined the station after building her foundation in corporate radio at Pick ‘n Pay Radio, Nonn said this venture feels like a 360° moment for her.

“It feels like coming home. Returning to Kaya is incredibly special because this station has always represented excellence in broadcasting,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“I’m grateful, excited and honoured to be back behind the microphone, doing what I love most. I believe timing and purpose always meet. Since I was last here, I’ve grown not only professionally but personally. I’ve worked across Radio 702, voice overs, live events and public speaking. Life has stretched me, refined me and deepened my understanding of people. Coming back to Kaya now feels like the right chapter because I have even more to share with listeners.”

Nonn said listeners can expect great music, meaningful conversations, warmth, laughter and authenticity with her return.

Earlier in her career, she was focused on proving herself. Today, she is focused on serving the listener.

“Kaya listeners are thoughtful and engaged. They want conversations that matter and music that moves them. I want them to feel like they’re part of the show, that their stories, opinions and experiences have a place on the air.”

Beyond the radio airwaves, Nonn has been embracing a season of growth personally and professionally.

“I’ve had the privilege of being a resident MC at Hugh’s Jazz Club, which has allowed me to stay close to the music and artists I love while celebrating South Africa’s incredible jazz scene.”

Nonn said over the years she has been intentional about embracing solitude and self-care.

“In the fast-paced world we live in, I’ve learnt that making time to pause, reflect and simply be is not a luxury‚ it’s a necessity. That time has helped me return to radio with a clearer mind, a fuller heart and a deeper appreciation for meaningful conversations and genuine human connection.”

TshisaLIVE