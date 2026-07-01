Ami Faku loses case against her label owner, Raphael Benza

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The high court dismissed an urgent application by Amanda “Ami” Faku with costs against her label owner and former manager Raphael Benza.

The singer was applying for an interdict against Benza and his company from allegedly telling publishing and distribution companies, and the public, that she is bound by 2018 “artist agreements” pertaining to her musical works, including her album Ezikude and single Ndisize.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Benza — chief opportunity creator and culture architect at The Vth Season — said that for three years, he and his team had been trying to get Faku to sign a settlement agreement, and their position still stood.

“We don’t feel like we won against Ami because we never tried to fight against her. We just got to a point where we had to put across our position, and the judge agreed with our position on the matter,” he said.

“Our position still stands on what we want to do. We’ve always been in support of Ami’s career, and we want to make sure that this ends up with an amicable settlement. We are still appealing to Ami to settle.”

TshisaLIVE reached out to Faku’s team but it declined to comment.

Faku’s application comes amid a case spanning more than two years over the ending of their artist agreement contract.

TshisaLIVE