DJ Speedsta and Stilo Magolide shed light on their viral confrontation

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DJ Speedsta and rapper Stilo Magolide have broken their silence after their viral verbal altercation.

The two hip-hop stars shot up trends lists after a video of them having a confrontation following a recent event in Johannesburg went viral

In the video, Stilo is seen posturing aggressively over Speedsta, saying he felt disrespected after Speedsta allegedly hurled insults at him on WhatsApp voice messages, while Speedsta attempted to defend himself.

During a sit-down on his podcast Up To Speed with DJ Speedsta, the 5FM DJ addressed Stilo, saying because they are friends, he was surprised to see the footage shared on social media because it was over a “personal issue”.

“I must tell you, Chocolate, I’m not scared of you, my brother. It’s that I have a lot to lose, you have absolutely nothing to lose, so that’s the difference between Chocolate and I,” he said.

“The Vaal is not happy. A lot of people wanted to take this street, I said no. You know me very well, Choc, we could go street, but I don’t street anymore. Again, I have a lot to do, I’ve got a little baby girl, I’ve got a beautiful life.”

Speedsta said he was in a vulnerable position alongside his girlfriend Shamiso Mosaka, and asked that they step aside to speak instead of making it a public matter.

“He knows exactly who I am, that’s the reason he didn’t hit me. The Vaal is not happy. You know I’ve got some pit bulls to call, but I’m not going to play it like that. I’ll tell you, even when you see me, if you touch this face? My friend, [I’ll take you to] Kgosi Mampuru [Correctional Centre], I won’t fight you. There’s nothing to fight about. I’m not going to play games with you.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Stilo, who used to go under the moniker Choc, said: “Where the law is concerned, saying you have ‘pit bulls to call’ is admissible in court. I love the law but disrespect we don’t tolerate on this and like the video shows his phuza face wasn’t touched, ready for another drink or whatever, allegedly,"

“If he said it’s personal, it’s correct. It’s simple - don’t disrespect me if you can’t say it to my face.”

While social media users speculated that Stilo was looking for attention on the timeline, he said he was simply defending his honour.

“To be honest, with the online attention, I didn’t care for it and have no interest in it. I told him when I met him that night, if you’re not going to address it now, I will see you at the event and ask the same questions. So it’s up to you, considering we are guests at this event, you can decide; there’s really nothing to it. It’s about respect. These days people are too comfortable spreading hate speech like it’s normal. Let’s normalise respect.”

When asked if he would want to squash the beef between them, Stilo said Speedsta knew where to find him.