Songwriter conquers self-doubt, prepares to launch her first single

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After having spent years silently writing songs and working on her craft behind the scene, Khumbuzile Tshabalala “K’zee Donga” is ready to go public.

The singer and songwriter is preparing to release her debut single, Friday Night, on all major streaming platforms on July 10.

Despite growing up surrounded by music, self-doubt often prevented her from fully embracing her talent.

“For years, I kept my lyrics hidden on my computer because I questioned whether I was good enough and whether people would connect with my music,” says K’Zee Donga.

Born in Soweto, she says her musical journey began at the age of eight after watching the iconic film Titanic. Having been inspired by the emotions of the story, she wrote her very first song and performed it for her childhood friends.

The family shared a love of music. She says her inspiration grew alongside her late sister, who performed with local gospel choirs. Her brother later led a choir.

K’zee Donga became involved in theatre and musical productions during her school years.

“This song represents a new chapter for me. For years, I kept my music to myself because I wasn’t sure if I was ready. Releasing Friday Night is my way of choosing courage and finally sharing a piece of who I am with the world.”

Blending Amapiano and House influences, Friday Night is an uplifting anthem about letting loose, forgetting your troubles and embracing the freedom that comes with good music, good company and living in the moment.

She collaborated with producer and DJ Airburn Sounds and rapper CPT Switch for the song, which she hails as “an incredible experience”.

“Airburn brought a unique energy and vision to the production that helped bring the song to life, while CPT Switch added a fresh and exciting dimension with his verse. We all shared the same goal of creating a feel-good record that people can connect with.

“The chemistry in the studio was natural, and I think listeners will hear that in the music. This collaboration taught me a lot and gave me confidence as I take my first steps in the industry.

“I hope people hear this song and remember to enjoy the moment. Life can be challenging, but there is always space for joy, celebration and creating memories with the people around us.”

TimesLIVE