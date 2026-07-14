‘Rebuilding in your late 30s is no small thing’: Bujy Bikwa on going back to school and his next chapter

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Maintaining longevity in the entertainment industry is no small feat, and media personality Bujy Bikwa is working to strategically future-proof his career.

He’s just commenced his studies at Regenesys towards obtaining a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

“Going back to school at this stage of my career isn’t about catching up; it’s about equipping myself properly for the businesses I’m building,” Bujy told TshisaLIVE.

He’s set to launch a team-building company called Aluwa Chikwata. For over a decade, beyond the spotlight, Bujy has been working as a facilitator with more than a decade of experience in that space.

“I’m doing this because I love it and understand it, and I believe team dynamics aren’t a mystery; they’re solvable when you approach them the right way.

“My company uses entertainment-based methods to bring teams together and grow, not the usual obstacle-course model everyone’s used to. Everything I’m doing right now is connected: the facilitation work, the studies, the growth. It’s all one journey.”

Nothing in life is ever guaranteed and that’s not a bad thing. It’s a reminder to stay humble, stay hungry and keep going — Bujy Bikwa

Although he might be a successful DJ and businessman, Bujy admits he struggles with social anxiety which he is constantly learning to work through.

“Life happens to everyone, and being a public figure means it happens under a microscope.

“I went through one of the most testing seasons of my life, but I came out of it with something I wouldn’t trade for anything: clarity, growth and a version of myself I’m genuinely proud of. I survived it, I moved on and a lot about me has changed all for the better.

“Rebuilding in your late 30s is no small thing. It tests everything you’re made of. But it also teaches you that nothing in life is ever guaranteed and that’s not a bad thing. It’s a reminder to stay humble, stay hungry and keep going. I had to dig deep, find God in myself and remind myself that I am still human, and that’s OK.”

He’s still dominating the small screen as the presenter of Gwababa on MojaLove and wants to leave a mark as one of the most sought-after R&B and soul DJs.

“What I love about this show is that it’s about love. It’s about giving people the courage to finally tell someone they’ve been scared to tell: I love you. After so many reality shows built on drama, I’m genuinely excited to be part of something that spreads love instead.

“When I walk in with my teddy bear and I see the joy on people’s faces, that’s what I live for. It makes you come back to your own feelings — and that’s exactly the kind of TV I want to be part of.

“Same goes for when I’m behind the decks. I take you on a journey. I want to ignite a feeling in you — not just hit you with the popular songs everyone already knows. Sometimes I want to hit a nerve and send a message. That’s what makes it mine."

TimesLIVE