Credo V Daniels celebrates first sync deal with ‘Izingane zeS’thembu’

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Credo V Daniels is marking a milestone in his career after clinching his first sync deal on Mzansi Magic’s Izingane zeS’thembu season 4.

His hit song Njalo, from his album Where We Still Were, is featured as the title sequence of the spin-off of Uthando neS’thembu.

The reality series follows the lives of businessman Musa Mseleku’s children as they navigate young adulthood while growing up in one of South Africa’s most well-known polygamous families.

“Credo’s career has continued to gather momentum. Curato Music has recently concluded a sync licensing agreement with ThanxMa Productions that will see selected music by Credo V Daniels featured in the popular Mzansi Magic reality series Izingane Zes’thembu‚” Credo’s manager and co-founder of Curato Music, Thato Tshabalala, told TshisaLIVE.

“The programme has established itself as one of South Africa’s recognised reality television properties, making this an important commercial milestone for both Credo and Curato Music. This achievement reflects the growing confidence that industry partners have in Credo’s catalogue and further demonstrates that, despite the online speculation, his music continues to attract meaningful commercial opportunities.”

We are building an independent African music company with global ambitions, proving that innovation and artistic integrity can coexist — Credo V Daniels

While Credo, born Credo Daniel Mandlhazi, has been working as an independent producer for nearly two decades, he only rose to stardom in April with the release of his debut album Still Where We Were.

And even though he may have been topping charts, his transition from studio to the stage has not been an easy one. He’s faced criticism about his vocal delivery and allegations of him using AI.

Recently his supporters saw his debut album being temporarily removed from Apple Music. According to Credo’s management, this was after a complaint was submitted to the platform.

“Following Apple’s review of the matter, it was determined that there had been no wrongdoing on Credo’s part, and the album was subsequently reinstated. We understand that the removal was the result of an error in the review process rather than any confirmed misconduct by the artist.”

Looking ahead, despite the backlash, Credo said he is committed to creating opportunities and plans to launch a record label soon.

“Our vision is to build pathways that enable African musicians to access global audiences, embrace emerging technologies responsibly, and retain greater ownership of their creative work. We are building an independent African music company with global ambitions, proving that innovation and artistic integrity can coexist.”

TshisaLIVE