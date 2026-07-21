BabyOnBoard | Nkululeko Mahlangu and wife reveal they’re expecting

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Congratulations are in order for Married at First Sight season 2 contestant Nkululeko Mahlangu and his wife Tshegofatso, who revealed two months after tying the knot that they are set to welcome their first child together.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple unveiled Tshegofatso’s growing baby bump with the caption: “Our greatest blessing is on the way. With hearts full of gratitude, we’re so excited to share that we’re expecting a baby! Every heartbeat is a reminder of God’s faithfulness, and we can’t wait to meet the little miracle He’s entrusted to us.

“This new chapter is already the most beautiful adventure of our lives. Please keep our growing family in your prayers as we prepare to welcome our little one. For this child we have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of our hearts.”

While Nkululeko might be sharing the news now, their supporters have been speculating over the past few weeks that they are expecting, as Tshegofatso kept concealing her stomach, especially on their wedding day.

“Some of you guys are guessing, and we do not want to confirm anything as yet. Until then, it is still a surprise. When the time is right, we will let you know,” Tshegofatso said in a video addressing rumours.

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