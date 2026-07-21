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Memorial and funeral service details for actor Seputla Sebogodi

The veteran actor died on July 15

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Seputla Sebogodi's first Safta that was destroyed during a home burglary was won in 2010 for his portrayal of notorious businessman Kenneth Mashaba in 'Generations'.
Television and stage actor Seputla Sebogodi died on July 15 2026. Picture: (Gallo Images/Drum)

Details for the funeral and memorial services for Seputla Sebogodi have been announced.

The 65-year-old veteran actor succumbed to diabetes on July 15. A statement shared by his family through his agency confirmed the news.

A memorial service will be held at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday and another on Friday at Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane, Limpopo.

His funeral will take place on Saturday at Jack Botes Hall.

Tributes to the late star continue to flood the timeline as industry friends and colleagues remember the impact he made in the entertainment industry.

TimesLIVE

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