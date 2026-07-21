Riky Rick’s mother turns grief into living sanctuary for rapper’s heavenly birthday

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It has been more than four years since Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado died, and while his family has continued to keep his legacy alive, the latest tribute feels special.

Monday marked what would have been the 39th birthday of the late rapper and fashion icon. His mother, activist and author Louisa Zondo, alongside Kumi Naidoo and the Riky Rick Foundation, spent the weekend pioneering a new way to honour his legacy by planting trees and launching a memorial forest at Rustlers Valley Regenerative Farm in the eastern Free State.

“Yesterday was a special day. It is a day where I am reminded of the fact that Rikhado came to Earth on this day. I have a whole lot of memories, from his childhood to his growing years. The gift that being a mother is, the lessons of being a mother. This year was filled with blessings and special moments,” Louisa told TshisaLIVE.

There were 150 trees laid out for them to plant, and they started on Nelson Mandela International Day, which is also Louisa’s wedding anniversary with Kumi.

They continued on Sunday as they celebrated the 97th birthday of Riky’s grandmother Maemu, and on Monday Riky’s birthday.

Activist Louisa Zondo spent the weekend planting trees in honour of her late son. Picture: (Supplied)

“He helped young people find their belonging. This is creating space for our continued healing. This becomes a space where we remember many we want to keep alive who have passed on. We planted trees to start the memorial forest. There is huge hope for this forest. There is hope Riky’s fans will be able to come to rebuild, regenerate and rediscover themselves.

“The environment is based on the principles of us remembering we are part of nature. The trees are such a powerful reminder of how nature connects and nothing really dies. This has been a very special weekend. I entered the day with so much positivity and embraced the day Rikhado decided to come to Earth through my body, so love is the predominant energy I am holding onto on this day.”

They plan to continue with events where they will invite people for a tree planting ceremony, and the farm is open to anyone who wants to remember their loved ones.

Despite overwhelming support for the Makhado family and the foundation’s initiatives, some social media users occasionally question why the family continues to host public projects in Riky’s name and why they do not let him rest.

Louisa Zondo and the Riky Rick Foundation spent the weekend planting trees in his honour at Rustlers Valley Regenerative Farm in eastern Free State. Picture: (supplied)

Addressing the comments, Louise said she would never stop honouring the legacy of her son.

“I believe the day loved ones stop loving those whot are no longer walking with them on this realm, that’s the day they die. It’s love which keeps people alive, whether they are a celebrity or not. It is love that keeps us growing through the pain of loss and opens up space for something else.

“There is negating the pain when it’s there, but the ability to see that and give space for it for it to move through me is very important. Deep gratitude surges, sometimes with tears but also deep smiles of the heart. He gave us so many relationships across the world, which is the gratitude I feel.”

For Kumi, who was a father figure to Riky, the birthday of the Stay Shining hitmaker had him reflecting on the times they spent together and the conversation they had 10 days before he died.

“He was very down that he had lost some friends through a car accident. One of the things he said was that people kept saying he’s a role model but it was so much pressure,” he said.

“I can’t help but think if he was around how much more of an impact he would have had.”

TimesLIVE