Why kwaito star Professor kept his wedding out of the spotlight

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DJ and producer Mkhonzeni "Professor" Langa celebrated his wedding in a private ceremony at his Ezingolweni home in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture:

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DJ and producer Professor, real name Mkhonzeni Langa, is officially off the market after he tied the knot on Sunday in an intimate ceremony held at his home at Ezingolweni in KwaZulu-Natal.

A source close to the Jezebel hitmaker told TshisaLIVE that he ensured that his big day was kept under wraps to prioritise tradition and privacy over a celebrity or media spectacle.

“He didn’t want any celebrities because he wanted the day to be special for his wife and not make it a public affair,” the source said.

While the guest list omitted many of the entertainment industry heavyweights, a tight-knit circle of Professor’s closest friends were in attendance, including Babes Wodumo, Madanon, Malini and his manager Xolani Majozi.

When reached out for comment regarding his nuptials, Professor politely shut down any attempt to pry into his private life.

“My apologies, that’s too private, but thank you. I’ll let this pass,” he said.

“Too personal information.”

TshisaLIVE