TNS says finding peace and faith inspired his return to music

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Producer and musician Nkazimulo Ngema, popularly known as TNS, is back in the music scene.

Story audio is generated using AI

Producer and musician Nkazimulo Ngema, popularly known as TNS, is making his return to the music scene with the new single Intombi Entsha on his upcoming album Amandla kaGogo.

He says stepping away from the spotlight gave him the peace, healing and faith he needed to rediscover himself.

The single features other artists, Essa Kay, Mnqobi Yazo & Mpumi.

Although many fans believed he had taken a break from music, TNS said he never stopped creating. Instead, he chose to step away from the public eye while working on himself.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the hitmaker said his time away wasn’t about walking away from music but about rebuilding himself after navigating personal and professional challenges that tested him.

“I never really took a break from the industry. I kept releasing music while fixing myself. I had to deal with my own issues because I didn’t want my struggles to affect other people,” he said.

“I found peace. I found myself. I found the real Nkazimulo. The time away didn’t only heal me, it strengthened my understanding of the industry and gave me relief after everything I had gone through.”

During that period, TNS was also supporting his wife through illness while trying to make sense of the pressures that came with fame.

He said the experience transformed the way he views both life and his career.

I found peace. I found myself. I found the real Nkazimulo. The time away didn’t only heal me, it strengthened my understanding of the industry and gave me relief after everything I had gone through.

“I reached a place where I connected with God. As much as my heart was broken, I made sure I wasn’t destroyed by it. Only God came to my rescue,” he said.

That journey of healing also shaped the music fans are about to hear, he said.

His forthcoming album completes a deeply personal trilogy dedicated to his grandmother, whom he credits with making sacrifices that helped him pursue his dreams.

“My grandmother gave everything she had for me. This album is about her because when I had no one, she was there for me. She means a lot to me, even spiritually,” he said.

His comeback begins with Intombi Entsha, which he said was the obvious choice to introduce this new phase of his career because of the excitement and chemistry in the studio while recording it.

“There was so much excitement, so much love and high energy in the studio. It felt like the right song to introduce this new chapter,” he said.

The seven-track album, Amandla kaGogo, is set for release in August 2026.

TshisaLIVE