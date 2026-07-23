Artists open their hearts in State Theatre tribute to Seputla Sebogodi

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Actors Patrick Bokaba and Jerry Phele reminisce at Seputla Sebogodi's memorial service that took place at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday. Picture:

Just eight days after Seputla Sebogodi’s death, a public memorial service was held at the SA State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday, honouring the life of the veteran actor in a star-studded ceremony.

Legendary singer Vusi Mahlasela was among the league of artists performing for supporters, colleagues and family in the auditorium, as well as for thousands who watched the show streaming nationwide.

Seputla was remembered as a creative, playwright, director, producer, musician and actor, as well as for his love for Orlando Pirates.

Many spoke of the cyberbullying he faced in his last days after a viral picture of him appearing to be frail circulated on social media.

His friend and fellow actor, Patrick Bokaba, who had known him since a young age, together with veteran actor Jerry Phele, reflected on their last performance together in a play called Black Moon, in Grahamstown, which was produced by Seputla.

The two went on to perform the play for the last time in his absence.

“He saw what was coming. The last Friday, a few days before he left. He called a virtual meeting on WhatsApp, and he started saying things. A full house in all those places, and after a few days he died. He gave his last bow on stage,” said Bokaba.

“It was the three of us at Grahamstown. We held each other, and we bowed three times. The curtain call ... he knew what he was doing. I love you so much, my brother. Thank you for inspiring me. Thank you for holding me at the end and journeying with me. We will miss you, but we’ll preserve your legacy.”

Veteran actor Sello Maake-KaNcube, who was one of the first, alongside Seputla, to work with the late playwright Gibson Kente, delivered a poem titled Siyazazi in his honour.

Veteran actor Sello Maake-KaNcube speaks at Seputla Sebogodi's memorial service at the State Theatre in Pretoria. Picture: (Refilwe Kholomonyanes)

Actor Mpho Molepo recalled meeting Seputla for the first time in 1994, vowing to act on the same show together. Five years later, Seputla directed Mpho in a play alongside Hamilton Dlamini.

“I don’t believe that today we are speaking of Seputla in the past. It’s unbelievable. This is one man that I used to talk to almost every second day of my life. Seputla would call in the morning.

“I’m going to miss him. It’s now going on for the second week, and I know this is one person that I spoke to all the time ... I spoke to him just before he left for Grahamstown. He said he was cancelling the trip to Grahamstown, and I asked him what he was doing there.”

Actor Mpho Molepo remembers Seputla Sebogodi at the late artist's memorial service. Picture: (Refilwe Kholomonyanes)

Taking to the podium to deliver a tribute on behalf of the family, Thomani Makwarela set the record straight on speculation that there was an unidentified wife who wanted to bury him.

Thomani said the send-off was being headed by Seputla’s children, as per his last wishes during a phone call they had together when Seputla was travelling back from Grahamstown.

“He said to me, ‘my brother, I’m going. I’m dying this time’. He said, ‘I can feel it in my body, and I want you to have a conversation with my children, one-by-one and tell them ... but only after I have passed on’.

“He said, ‘this is what I want to happen. I want my children to be the ones to bury me’. That’s the reason all of them, from Thapelo the firstborn, to Thabang the lastborn, are busy working because they know it’s the instruction from their dad.”

Dr Xoli Norman spoke of what he would remember Seputla for, before delivering a special tribute in the form of a performance.

“He honoured women. He would not just date you, he would marry you. He was a musician of note. He could hear God in the upper registers of the song,” he said.

Actress Motshabi Tyelele, who played Seputla’s on-screen wife in the sitcom Suburban Bliss, recalled their time on set, saying she felt obligated to attend his memorial because she could not make it to his Saturday funeral as she had to be on set.

Motshabi also lamented the cyberbullying the actor faced before his demise.

“My heart is bleeding. I really want to celebrate my brother, but I have to tell you I am deeply saddened by this. Moreso, the question for me is: as Seputla goes, as South Africans, where are we really? What do we stand for? What do we do to each other?

“Because we are not well looked after, we are failing ourselves and failing our society. There are stories that we should tell. We need to be free, we need to be healthy. The basics of honouring who we are. Right now, where are the royalties for Suburban Bliss that could sustain our people? For me, this platform, I want to celebrate my brother, but challenge us as a society. Let us continue the fight until things get right for all the people. Things have to change.”

Veteran actress Motshabi Tyelele listens to speeches at Seputla Sebogodi's memorial service in Pretoria. Picture: (Refilwe Kholomonyanes)

“The signs were there. He already saw that he was going to leave us,” actress Kamogelo Maree said when taking to the podium, recounting her last days with Seputla, whom she regarded as a father figure since meeting him in 2024.

“My dad left this world with a broken heart because of the things that were trending about him.”

Actress Katlego Danke, who was an on-screen wife to Seputla on Generations, said being back at the State Theatre brought back a memory of when she and Seputla received their first SA Film and Television Awards.

“I knew I had somebody who would always protect me no matter what, and he did so in my presence or in my absence. He believed in my talent even more than I did. He believed in my career. He believed in what I could do.”

Actress Katlego Danke at Seputla Sebogodi's memorial service that took place at the State Theatre in Pretoria. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyanes)

Another memorial service in Seputla’s honour is set to take place on Friday at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane, Limpopo.

His funeral will take place on Saturday at Jack Botes Hall.

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