Cassper Nyovest to host #SAMA32 after burying feud with award show

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Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been announced as the host of this year's South African Music Awards.

The South African Music Awards (Samas) are pulling out all the stops for this year’s return to Sun City, announcing rapper Cassper Nyovest as the official host of the ceremony.

The move comes as a massive plot twist for fans.

For years Cassper has criticised the awards, questioning their credibility and vowing not to submit his music or attend the event.

On Wednesday the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker changed his tune when making the announcement, saying their had ironed out their issues.

“The cat is out the bag. I am so excited for this. After 10 years of not seeing eye to eye, they called me in and we have come to an agreement. This is gonna be huge. August 15. We are going to Sun City and I am your official host. Tickets out now at Ticketpro. #Sama32.”

TimesLIVE