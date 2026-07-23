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Degree in one hand, keys in the other: Botlhale Boikanyo celebrates double win

Mother and daughter celebrate academic and personal achievements together

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Actress Botlhale Boikanyo is celebrating a milestone. Photo: (Shepstone Musiyarira)

Botlhale Boikanyo is celebrating two wins.

The actress took to her timeline to announced she obtained her BA Hons in film and television from the University of Witwatersrand. While that was an unforgettable milestone, the announcement came with another victory as her mother surprised her with a new set of wheels to mark the occasion.

Botlhale said she was under the impression their trip to the car dealership after her graduation was for her mother to collect her car after obtaining a doctorate, but they both ended up getting cars.

“This might be the biggest surprise of my life. As if graduation day wasn’t already one of the most unforgettable days of my life, my mom somehow made it even more special,” she wrote.

Bothlale expressed gratitude to her mother for being an inspiration.

“No words will ever capture how blessed I am to have my mom. She’s been my greatest supporter, the woman who anchored me in prayer, nurtured my voice and taught me to dream without limits. More than anything, she’s my greatest inspiration. She has defied the odds, broken generational cycles and built a life rooted in purpose, kindness and love.

“I always say I know God is real because I’ve experienced His love through my mom. Thank you, Mom. I love you so much. We officially have a car, Besties.”

TimesLIVE

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