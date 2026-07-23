EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’m sinking in debts’: Sipho Ndlovu says false assault case cost him his career, family and assets

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Actor Sipho Ndlovu opens up about falling into debt after his ex-girlfriend's false abuse allegations. Picture:

Actor Sipho Ndlovu has broken his silence after his ex-girlfriend Thandeka “Shanice” Mhlanga issued a public apology, retracting assault allegations she made against him.

In July 2024 Sipho spent a weekend behind bars after his girlfriend of seven months opened an assault case against him at the Douglasdale police station in Joburg. Sipho laid three countercharges against her, which led to her being arrested and spending a night in jail before she was released on R1,000 bail.

After two harrowing years of a court battle, Thandeka apologised for opening a case and the impact it had on his career.

“It was in the heat of the moment. I’ve damaged his reputation. I’ve chosen to withdraw the case because I’ve caused irreparable damage to his name and his image. I was upset with the way the relationship had ended. I knew on the day that I had gone to his house, I shouldn’t have gone because the relationship had already ended,” she said on TikTok.

“I sincerely apologise to his fans and suporters of Sipho Ndlovu for falsely accusing him, and I hope that we can find a way to put the past behind us and move forward.”

I’ve been wanting justice — not only justice for me but even for other males who are also accused [despite not doing anything], just because they are males — Sipho Ndlovu

Sipho’s career, reputation and personal life hung in the balance over the allegations his ex-girlfriend made.

Speaking exclusively to TshisaLIVE, Sipho said he had hoped they would go to trial to prove his innocence.

“For the two years that this thing has been happening, I couldn’t breathe. I was always going to court. I know where I stand. I know that I never touched her. She is the one who came to my house and accused me of hurting her — ruining my image and my career. I wanted this to go on trial. The prosecutor instructed her to post on social media,” he said.

“I’ve been wanting justice — not only justice for me but even for other males who are also accused [despite not doing anything], just because they are males.

“It affected me very much; not a little bit. I was traumatised.”

Sipho said the apology would not repair what he’d had to go through because people saw him as a woman beater.

“Mentally I am not OK. I’m not working. Since May I have not received anything called payment. I owe money. I’m sinking in debts. I’m losing my car. I am trying not to lose my house but I’m at risk of losing my house.”

Before the allegations surfaced on social media, Sipho was one of Mzansi’s sought-after actors following his stint on The Wife. He was invited to several functions in the entertainment industry and had many red carpet moments.

Ever since this happened, I can’t support my son. I’m just a useless father now. I can’t even see my son. I can’t see my son because I can’t support him. I’m going through a lot. I’m just alive here. I am tired; I am drained and traumatised — Sipho Ndlovu

Four months after the allegations, his role in Isitha was cut short. He later joined SABC2’s Pimville before it was discontinued and did two small gigs for Mzansi Bioskop.

With the inconsistency of payments, Sipho said he relies on tax returns to sustain himself.

“I can’t talk about other gigs because I never had any. People were not booking me.

“Sometimes it seems like when you are a man, people are always ready for your downfall.”

Apart from his career, Sipho said the financial fallout from the allegations against him has had a huge impact on his family.

“Ever since this happened, I can’t support my son; I’m just a useless father now. I can’t even see my son. I can’t see my son because I can’t support him. I’m going through a lot. I’m just alive here. I am tired; I am drained and traumatised.”

He does not feel the public apology is adequate for the “heaviness” he has endured over the past two years.

“I want to live my life. In terms of this apology doing some justice for me, I don’t think it’s doing justice for me.”

TshisaLIVE