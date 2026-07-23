Innocentia Manchidi announces arrival of baby No 2

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congratulations are in order for actress Innocentia Manchidi and her husband, Mpho, after they welcomed their second child together.

Making the announcement, the actress took to her timeline to share a special moment of her in the delivery room and images of her cradling her newborn baby boy.

Innocentia recalled how calm she was before being taken into the theatre room, and how her husband Mpho was nervous - but their birth experience was made special because of the hymns they played ahead of the birth of their child.

“Officially a mom of two beautiful angels and listen, I have a beautiful story to tell about this God, ke nale bopaki [I have proof]. I’m still basking in this blessing right now, but believe me when I say God restores, OK?! He restores and makes you whole again," she wrote.

“The years 2023 and 2026 further revealed the goodness and faithfulness of God in our lives in the form of these children. Two smooth pregnancies and healthy babies. What more can we ask for?”

With the first pregnancy, Innocentia and her partner chose to keep the news under wraps.

“We made a decision to keep our pregnancy private (not a secret) until a time we felt ready to share.”

Innocentia has since been sharing her mommy-and-me moments on the timeline.

TimesLIVE