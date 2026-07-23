‘We will die for amapiano’: Ricky Lenyora on his musical journey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Soweto-born DJ, producer and artist Lebogang Matabane, known as Ricky Lenyora, has released a new single. Sosha Nendlu is inspired by his journey and growth in the music industry.

Having started his career as an MC and later serving as a road manager for DJ Maphorisa, Ricky’s project reflects the lessons, experiences and inspiration he gained along the way.

He collaborated with Candy Flow RSA, DJ Maphorisa, Benzoo and Bron on the song.

“During my journey I learnt a lot and was inspired by DJ Maphorisa, so I thought maybe it’s time to share the music and my journey with others,” Ricky told TshisaLIVE.

“I believe in learning from people who have been in the industry for a long time. That was my approach with this project. I wanted to work with people who understand the type of music I like and the direction I wanted for the project.”

Representing New Money Gang and Dream Big Entertainment, Ricky has established himself as a contributor to South Africa’s amapiano movement through authentic storytelling, innovative music and high-profile collaborations.

“Sosha Nendlu means we will die for the amapiano genre and will do whatever it takes to save it for the next generations. We will continue with the struggle that has inspired the youth and the world as a whole. I have a lot of work to do.

“As South Africa gets ready for summer, a lot of people will relate to this song. Stay tuned.”

TimesLIVE