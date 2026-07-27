Sello Maake-kaNcube and Pearl Mbewe bury the hatchet for new film

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Actor Sello Maake KaNcube and his estranged wife, publicist Pearl Mbewe, appear to have set their personal differences aside in favour of a professional alliance.

Pearl has taken the reins as the official publicist driving the rollout of his latest lead feature, Angels: They Are Amongst Us, alongside legendary actress Brümilda van Rensburg and lead actor Keenan Arrison.

Pearl announced the nationwide premiere across Ster-Kinekor, Nu Metro, and Alpha Cinemas through her agency, Wisdom Mobile Marketing Solutions, on Friday.

Pearl and Sello had a highly publicised split laced with legal threats in November 2024 after they disclosed that they had decided to end their marriage after tying the knot in 2021.

When TshisaLIVE contacted Pearl and Sello for comment regarding their professional reunion and current marital status, both declined to comment.

Sello only commented on the project itself.

“Every meaningful story leaves us different from how it found us, and I believe Angels: They Are Amongst Us will do exactly that.”

While the two might be evasive about what looks to be a possible reunion, they’ve proved that despite their differences, they can work together.

TimesLIVE