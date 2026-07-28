‘Back and getting better by the day’: Da L.E.S celebrates 41st birthday two years after stroke

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Rapper Da L.E.S had a stroke on his birthday two years ago. Picture:

Two years after suffering a stroke, Da L.E.S marked a milestone on his 41st birthday.

This year’s celebration carried more weight as he shared a triumphant update with his fans.

“The North God, Da L.E.S, is back and getting better by the day. I made it ya’ll,” he wrote.

For years, the rapper’s birthday was defined by lavish, star-studded all-white parties that set the benchmark for South African hip-hop royalty.

But on July 26 2024, what was supposed to be another legendary celebration turned into a harrowing experience when he suffered a severe stroke on his birthday and woke up a month later.

Fast-forward through a journey of rehabilitation and quiet healing, and Da L.E.S is in a much better state.

“People thought I was going to die, but I made it,” he wrote on his Instagram when giving his supporters a health update.

“I want to help people because sh*t is real. Sh*t can happen to anybody. One minute you’re cool, you’re like me, and the next minute you experience the worst. I feel like my life has changed, but it isn’t the end.”

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