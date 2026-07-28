‘I got fired’ - Seemah explains her sudden exit from ‘Spreading Humours’

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Seemah opens up about her exit from the 'Spreading Humours' podcast.

Seemah, real name Sima Mangolwane, has lifted the lid on her sudden exit from the MacG Podcast & Chill network.

The singer, DJ and content creator, who made her first podcast debut on the Spreading Humours show in 2023, left viewers piecing together rumours and speculation when she stopped appearing on the show in March.

While months later she made a comeback on the Not Sorry podcast alongside Munaka Muthambi, Rei Nkuna and Nomthandazo Nkosi, she had never addressed the rumours.

In a recent candid episode about mental health with Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile-Lenake, she revealed a personal breakup triggered a downward spiral which affected her work.

“It was just something that really hurt my heart, and I started drinking a lot. I was very sad, didn’t want to go out, didn’t want to get out of my room, didn’t want to eat,” she said.

“Month two, felt like I was OK, but I fell back into that state... month three comes, here’s Seemah, she’s drinking, she’s at clubs climbing on tables, dancing the whole day. It was getting a lot. And then it came to work. I get to work drunk. I get to work going through it. It’s either I’m sad or I’m drunk as sh*t or I’m a mess. And then I got fired.”

Seemah went on to assure viewers that while she is still working on her relationship with alcohol, she is in a better space now.

“I feel like I’m in a better state now, but the alcohol intake is still a bit.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Seemah’s manager clarified that the artist was fired because she had been coming to work late, not because she was drunk at work.

TimesLIVE