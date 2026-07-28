Tyla launches A*POP World Tour with South African homecoming finale

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Tyla, winner of the Best African Music Performance for 'Push 2 Start' at the Grammy Awards. File picture:

Tyla is set to embark on the biggest tour of her career, launching the A*POP World Tour in October after Friday’s official release of her second studio album, A*POP.

The 34-date headline tour will take the South African megastar across Europe, North America and Africa before concluding with two homecoming performances in January 2027.

The tour opens on October 12 at the Zénith in Paris before travelling to Amsterdam, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Brussels, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Berlin, Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen.

The North American leg begins on November 12 in Wheatland, California, and includes performances in San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Washington, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Tyla and tour schedule. Picture: (TylaWorld)

For South African fans, the final leg of the tour is expected to be the highlight.

After performing in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 22, Tyla returns home for a concert at Green Point Track in Cape Town on January 4 before concluding the global tour at the Expo Centre, Nasrec, in Johannesburg on January 9.

The second album builds on the commercial success of the 24-year-old artist’s self-titled debut and further establishes the Johannesburg-born singer as one of Africa’s leading global music stars.

The world tour is another milestone, announced on Monday, with an artist presale available on Wednesday, followed by general public sales on July 31.

With her international award wins and high-profile TV performances, including NBC’s Today Citi Concert Series in New York, where she officially launched her album, demand is expected to be extremely high.

While the European and North American dates reflect Tyla’s continued international expansion, the decision to end the tour in Cape Town and Johannesburg places South Africa at the centre of the campaign.

Rather than finishing in one of the world’s major entertainment capitals, Tyla has chosen to close her first global headline tour at home, giving South African audiences the final performances of the A*POP World Tour.

TimesLIVE