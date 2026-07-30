US-based SA rapper Táps encourages self-belief on his new single ‘Aura’

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South African rapper and producer Thapelo 'Táps' Nkosi is encouraging listeners to embrace confidence with his latest single, Aura, a hip-hop and trap-inspired collaboration with Sastii.

South African rapper and producer Thapelo “Táps” Nkosi is encouraging listeners to embrace confidence with his latest single, Aura, a hip-hop and trap-inspired collaboration with Sastii.

The Nelspruit-born artist, who has been building his music career in the US since the beginning of 2025, said the song is more than just a feel-good anthem, it’s about believing in yourself and owning every room you walk into.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Táps said Aura was inspired by a growing sense of self-confidence rather than one defining moment.

“There wasn’t a specific moment. It was just a matter of self-confidence that created the spark to write Aura," he said.

When asked why he chose to release the song now, Táps said music is about capturing a feeling, not waiting for the perfect moment.

“There’s never a ‘right time’ to release a song. Music is all about a feeling or how it makes you feel, so I just went and followed that feeling instead of holding on to the music for too long and just let the world have it.”

The self-producing artist has collaborated with Sastii, which he described as an easy decision after following the work of the Qwellers collective.

South African rapper and producer Thapelo 'Táps' Nkosi. (Supplied)

“The song was missing a touch from an artist like Sastii. The subject matter of the song matches the type of sound he’s into, so I knew he was the perfect feature.”

While Aura marks his latest release, Táps is also expanding his career internationally.

“I’ve been in the US since the beginning of 2025. I got the chance to explore and experience the entertainment scene in the US doing live events with different genres.”

Táps, who cites J Cole, Kanye West and Drake among his musical influences, said his move to the US hasn’t changed who he is as an artist.

“I don’t have to do anything to stay connected with the culture because it’s always in me wherever I go. Being able to collaborate with artists from my country still keeps me grounded.”

Ultimately, Táps hopes Aura leaves listeners feeling empowered.

“I hope this song helps people have fun and believe in themselves wherever they go. I hope it gives listeners the confidence to know they’re impactful when they step into a room.”

With Aura now out, the rapper said fans can expect even more music and collaborations in the coming months.

“What’s coming next is really something else. More music and collaborations are on the way.”

TshisaLIVE