Big Brother’s King Wanda wears his heart on his sleeve in debut EP

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Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Wanda Gumede, popularly know as ‘King Wanda’ is hoping to carve out a place in the music industry.

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Former Big Brother Mzansi season 6 housemate Wanda Gumede, popularly known as King Wanda, is hoping to carve out a place in the music industry with the release of his debut EP, iCulo.

The project, which he describes as deeply personal, is inspired by his seven-month-old daughter and reflects on nearly two decades of chasing his dream of becoming a musician.

The eight-track project, which includes an intro, reflects different chapters of the reality TV star’s life, from love and heartbreak to faith and fatherhood.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, King Wanda said naming the EP after his daughter, Ulu, was an easy decision because she has become his biggest source of inspiration.

If it’s not my time, it’s not my time yet. All I can do is write good music, record it and put it out there. The rest I leave to God — King Wanda

“I’ve been chasing this dream for almost 18 years. I want her to know that it doesn’t matter how long it takes, you just keep trying. Giving up is never an option. My daughter is the light of my life. Everything that I do now is for her,” he said.

The project includes appearances by his daughter, whose vocals feature on the closing track, world-renowned poet Lethu Nkwanyana on the fan-favourite song Zanele, and Big Brother Mzansi season 6 winner Liyema Pantsi on Mangwane.

King Wanda admitted the entertainment industry is unpredictable but said years of rejection have taught him resilience.

“People know me as the funny guy, but music has always been my passion. I’m happy they’re starting to see that I’m a serious musician too. I know for sure I’m an amazing songwriter and musician. If it’s not my time, it’s not my time yet. All I can do is write good music, record it and put it out there. The rest I leave to God.”

The former reality TV contestant also credits his time in the Big Brother house with preparing him for the highs and lows of the entertainment industry. He said the show taught him to develop a thick skin after being exposed to both praise and harsh criticism from viewers.

“I’ve learnt that not everyone is going to like you. Before Big Brother, one negative comment would outweigh a hundred positive ones. Now I’ve learnt to appreciate the support I receive and not let criticism define me.”

With ICulo now out, King Wanda has no plans to slow down.

“I already have more than 150 unreleased songs. I hope to release another, more personal EP before the end of the year while taking his music to live audiences.”

TshisaLIVE