Maxwell cancels highly anticipated South African tour, promises to return in 2027

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Organisers Vertex Events confirmed on Monday that Maxwell's planned concerts in South Africa had been cancelled. Picture:

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Fans who were counting down to Maxwell’s long-awaited return to South Africa will have to wait a little longer after the R&B star cancelled his scheduled upcoming shows.

According to Vertex Events, Maxwell’s team informed them the singer could no longer make the trip to South Africa due to unforeseen circumstances beyond his control.

“We explored several options with Maxwell’s team, including trying to move the concert dates, but were unable to find a workable solution,” said the organisers.

The Grammy-winning singer was set to perform at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on August 8 and Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town on August 11, but Vertex Events confirmed on Monday that both concerts have been cancelled.

'This decision wasn’t made lightly. I sincerely apologise to everyone who was looking forward to the shows. I appreciate your understanding and continued support. I hope to be back with you all soon,' the singer said. Picture: (supplied)

Sharing a message with fans, Maxwell said he was disappointed he would no longer be making the trip.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control, I’m unfortunately no longer able to perform in South Africa as planned.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly. I sincerely apologise to everyone who was looking forward to the shows. I appreciate your understanding and continued support. I hope to be back with you all soon,” the singer said.

The organisers said neither party was in breach of their agreement and stressed the cancellation was beyond anyone’s control.

“Preparations for the concerts had already been completed, with venues confirmed and production and logistics in place ahead of the two shows,” they said.

Despite the disappointment, the organisers said Maxwell and his team are committed to returning to South Africa and will work towards securing new dates in 2027, as the singer will not be able to perform in the country at any point during 2026.

Fans who purchased tickets will receive full refunds, with Webtickets set to contact ticket holders directly with details of the refund process.

TimesLIVE