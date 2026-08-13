WATCH | ‘I could not control my mind’: Cassper Nyovest on his battle with depression

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cassper Nyovest has sparked conversation around the stigma surrounding mental health as he opened up about his personal battle with severe depression.

In a candid social media post, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker reflected on his past misconceptions surrounding mental health, admitting he struggled to comprehend the struggles people go through — until he experienced them firsthand.

“I used to judge people who commit suicide — wrongly. I thought they were selfish because they hurt the people they leave behind, because I never understood. I thought maybe they were weak or the problem was too big ... until I went through it myself, until I went through depression.

“I was diagnosed with depression, and for the first time in my life I could not control my mind,” he said. “I started understanding why people say things like, ‘I just want it to end, I just want peace.’

“I felt like there was no ending to this prison. For me personally, I turned to Jesus because I did not want to take medication, and it was not an overnight success or victory. It took time, but to find myself today in a place where I’m free. I love my life. I’ve let go of the concept of control, and I just take each day as it comes and everything is so meaningful.”

Cassper encouraged those who might be silently navigating their own dark times to keep holding on.

“As much as it seems like it will never end, as much as it feels like you’re trapped, as much as it feels like there’s no solution to what you’re going through, it will pass. Jesus is the answer.”

Watch the video below:

You might need to hear this today. pic.twitter.com/2IhXH54Htr — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 12, 2026

This is not the first time that Cassper has opened up about depression. In April 2024 he took to his timeline revealing he suffered from depression and anxiety, and equated his healing journey to his walk with Christ.

“Jesus Christ is the sole reason for my life being spared and fruitful. Through many situations, He saved me and keeps saving me. It’s only by God’s grace that I’m alive and in my right mind.”

“I went through so much in the past two years. Mentally, I was drained and burnt out.”