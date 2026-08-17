Mnqobi Yazo fuses storytelling and African sound with new single

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Story audio is generated using AI

Mnqobi Yazo is on a mission to bridge the gap between storytelling and traditional African sounds with the release of his latest single Inhlanhla.

The song, translating to “luck” or “blessings”, marks a bold new chapter of gratitude and reflection ahead of his upcoming album.

“I’ve reached a point in my life where I can look back at the challenges, the sacrifices and the doors that opened when I least expected them,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“I realised that some of the things we call ‘luck’ are also blessings that come from God, from the people around us and from the work we put in. The song is about recognising those blessings and appreciating the journey. It represents a new chapter for me, both personally and musically.”

While Mnqobi has been widely known for his contribution to the Afropop, amapiano and dance genres, he said he does not want to fit his music into a particular box anymore and is going against the grain.

“My foundation will always be rooted in who I am and where I come from, but I’m becoming more adventurous with production, melodies and arrangements. I’m pushing myself to experiment while making sure the music still sounds like Mnqobi Yazo.

“IsiZulu is not something I want to simplify to the point where we lose its meaning. I want young people to hear the beauty of the language and become curious about the deeper meanings behind the words. I use proverbs, metaphors and traditional expressions, but I place them in situations that young people can relate to. That way, the culture remains deep, but the message can still travel across generations.”

For his upcoming album, he is drawing from maskandi, isicathamiya, afro-jazz and other African sounds, while also being influenced by global production.

“This album allows me to explore different textures and sounds. You might hear different instrumentation, more layered harmonies and rhythms that I haven’t necessarily explored deeply before. I think major labels sometimes look at African music through numbers and trends before understanding the culture behind it. African artists need development, patience and creative freedom. You can’t always take an artist with a unique cultural identity and force them into a global formula. Sometimes the thing that makes the artist different is exactly what will make them successful internationally.

“It shows that music doesn’t need to be understood word-for-word to be felt. Emotion is universal. A person in another country might not understand every isiZulu lyric, but they can understand pain, love, celebration, hope and ambition through the music. For me, that’s powerful, because it shows that African languages don’t need to be changed to become global.”

In 2025, Mnqobi decided to take a break from acting after his role on e.tv’s telenovela Smoke & Mirrors, to focus on his music career, but his fans can still anticipate seeing him on screens in the future.

“Taking a break from acting gave me the opportunity to really invest in myself as a musician. Acting taught me a lot about storytelling, discipline and understanding different characters, and those lessons have helped me with my music.

“The two disciplines also feed each other. Acting has helped me become a better storyteller in my music, while music has helped me understand emotion and performance differently as an actor. Ultimately, I try to give each discipline its own space and make sure that whatever I do, I give it my full attention. Right now, music is where my heart and creative energy are most focused.”

TshisaLIVE