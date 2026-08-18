‘Our family is shattered’: Danny K shares memories of late wife Lisa

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Singer Daniel “Danny K” Koppel has been left distraught by the death of his wife Lisa Gundelfinger Koppel.

Lisa died aged 41 on August 9 after a three-year battle with colorectal cancer.

Taking to his timeline on Tuesday, Danny K expressed gratitude to his followers and colleagues for the comforting messages and support received since her death.

“I want to thank everyone who has reached out with messages of support, prayers and condolences for Lisa. There have been more messages than I could possibly respond to individually, but please know how deeply your support has been felt,” he wrote.

“Our family is shattered. This extraordinary outpouring has carried us and made us feel less alone through this unimaginably difficult chapter. In time, we intend to honour Lisa’s life and legacy by raising awareness and supporting others facing this disease and the families beside them. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

For the past three years, Danny K and his family had searched for hope in South Africa and beyond the country’s borders, pursuing every treatment and opportunity available to them to treat Lisa’s condition.

“Tragically, despite everything, we could not save her,” Danny said in another post.

“Lisa chose to keep her illness private. She never wanted pity, attention or sympathy. Above all, she wanted to protect our children and preserve their happiness and innocence for as long as possible. Even through the hardest moments, she remained gentle, humble and remarkably brave, inspiring everyone who walked this journey beside her. We are deeply grateful to every doctor, nurse and health-care professional who cared for Lisa throughout her journey, both in South Africa and abroad.

“We are sharing Lisa’s diagnosis now for one important reason: awareness. Colorectal cancer screening was traditionally recommended from age 50, but the disease is increasingly affecting younger people. Today international guidelines recommend routine screening from age 45 for people at average risk. Persistent symptoms should always be discussed with a doctor and properly investigated.”

On his social media timeline, Danny K continues to mourn Lisa’s death by sharing special moments they shared together.

TimesLIVE