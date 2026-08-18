‘We love what we do‘: Langa Mavuso bags his first Sama

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Singer Langa Mavuso is beaming with pride after taking home his first South African Music Award (Sama) on the first night of the 32nd “homecoming” edition at Sun City.

His album Therapy: The Other Side, which won Best Produced Album, was produced by himself with Darren Blackhansee, Simphiwe Mashinini, Ndumiso Manana, Ndabo Zulu, Christer Hobedi, Civil Motha, Unako Chabeli, Jabulani Nkabinde, Lindelani Lee, Seragai Thantsha, Mnqobi Bayanda Nxumalo, Jonathan Takui Mensah and Onkabetse John Hlongwane.

“Finally winning my first Sama brought so much joy. The work and effort I’ve given in my 10 years in the industry felt worth it in that moment. I’m elated we won this time,” Langa told TshisaLIVE.

“It is incredibly validating to myself and the entire team who worked on the music. This album was about collaboration. Each producer came in the room, heard my direction and story, and together we crafted music that is vulnerable and true. I’m so proud of everyone who contributed to this work. This is a win for all of them too. We love what we do, and we appreciate the nod.”

Langa has been a key figure leading the resurgence of South African R&B and soul, so winning the award is about more than the trophy, it’s about what it means to the R&B community.

“We are finally back at the forefront of music in South Africa, and I’m so proud of everyone in the space who’s making such great strides in growing the genre.”

After the nod, Langa said he is gearing up to release the deluxe album. with the lead single I Chose You coming out soon.

“We’re in a happy and abundant season.”

This is ahead of him going on tour. He said he will soon announce the artists going on the ride with him.

TimesLIVE