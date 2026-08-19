Wonder Ndlovu and Chaunees Bokaba tie the knot

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Congratulations are in order for The Polygamist actor Wonder Ndlovu and media personality Chaunees Bokaba after they tied the knot.

The couple exchanged vows at New Hope International Ministries on Saturday at a ceremony attended by actor Thandolwethu Zondi, among other close friends and family.

Taking to social media timelines, the couple shared images from their lobola celebration and church ceremony.

“These past two weeks leading up to this special weekend, I got to experience (in real time) what it’s like to walk into something God ordained,” Chaunees wrote.

Wonder and Chaunees got engaged in October 2024 after seven years of being together.

On social media, the couple has their followers swooning over their relationship as they gush over each other.

When celebrating his wife on her birthday last September, Wonder expressed his love for his partner, writing: “The love of my life, the one my soul is forever pleased with. My love, I thank God every single day for you. If it wasn’t for Jesus and you, I wouldn’t be the man I am today.

“You are my answered prayer, my joy, my safe place, and the greatest gift God has ever given me. We’ve been in love — growing together, laughing together, building our beautiful life side by side. And through it all, you’ve given me the most precious treasures, our two amazing children, Ollanna and Attarah. Seeing you as their mother makes me love and admire you even more — it’s a blessing I’ll never stop thanking God for.”

TimesLIVE