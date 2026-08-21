Londie London hits back at Thandeka Tshabalala’s ‘disappointing’ remarks

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Singer Londie London has reacted to Big Brother Mzansi season 6 runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala taking personal digs at her on social media.

After the publishing of a heated episode on Read The Room, the reality TV star made sweeping and derogatory claims on social media about how Londie reached the peak of her career.

Addressing her remarks, Londie expressed her disappointment over how she resorted to “character assassination”.

“What was disappointing was how it got from us shooting an episode to us getting dragged on social media by someone that was here, and the person that we actually interviewed,” she said.

If I were to be a prostitute, trust me, I would be the most-money prostitute ever — Londie London

“I feel like the things that she was addressing on social media could have easily been addressed here. How did we get to calling people names? I understand that people always have their opinions and assumptions; this is what we do on the show as well. We share our opinions, but it doesn’t mean that it’s a fact.

“But when you go on social media and say, ‘What I’m saying about this person is a fact,’ now that’s an allegation. Now you’re saying serious things. I like that she acknowledged that I am at the top, though. If I were to be a prostitute, trust me, I would be the most-money prostitute ever.”

“That was not nice, especially coming from another woman in August [Women’s Month]. If you did have something to say and you were hurt by what I had said in the previous episode, if she had cleared that and said, ‘This is what hurt me,’ the conversation would have gone in a different direction.”

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