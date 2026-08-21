TshisaLIVE

Miguel to return to SA in May 2027 for three shows

Grammy winner to perform in Cape Town, Sun City and Pretoria

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

US singer Miguel is headed to South Africa for three live shows in May 2027. Picture: (miguel)

Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter, producer and actor Miguel is set to make his return to South Africa for three live shows next year. His last tour to the country was in 2013.

The shows will take place at:

  • Grand Arena, Grand West, Cape Town, on May 21 2027;
  • Sun City Superbowl on May 22; and
  • Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on May 23.

“As an experiential events company, we look forward to curating yet another set of world-class shows that our audiences can enjoy and make memorable,” said Vertex Events’ head of events, Zizile Mtshali.

“As a dedicated events team, we only believe in growing bigger and better. Bringing Miguel to South Africa for three amazing live world-class shows is what we aim to produce,” added Thato Segoale, Vertex Events’ executive director.

Tickets will be available for purchase on www.webtickets.co.za and at PicknPay stores nationwide from R950.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Get the news in your inbox

2

Mogotsi’s handler allegedly helped Adams open a case against crime intelligence boss Khumalo

3

LISTEN | Pupil banned from attending school after initiation rite speaks

4

Massive drug manufacturing facility raided in Musina

5

Media groups decry threats to press freedom at Madlanga probe

Related Articles