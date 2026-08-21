Miguel to return to SA in May 2027 for three shows

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US singer Miguel is headed to South Africa for three live shows in May 2027. Picture:

Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter, producer and actor Miguel is set to make his return to South Africa for three live shows next year. His last tour to the country was in 2013.

The shows will take place at:

Grand Arena, Grand West, Cape Town, on May 21 2027;

Sun City Superbowl on May 22; and

Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on May 23.

“As an experiential events company, we look forward to curating yet another set of world-class shows that our audiences can enjoy and make memorable,” said Vertex Events’ head of events, Zizile Mtshali.

“As a dedicated events team, we only believe in growing bigger and better. Bringing Miguel to South Africa for three amazing live world-class shows is what we aim to produce,” added Thato Segoale, Vertex Events’ executive director.

Tickets will be available for purchase on www.webtickets.co.za and at PicknPay stores nationwide from R950.

TimesLIVE