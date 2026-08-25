Dineo Ranaka marks new chapter after baptism

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Dineo Ranaka has taken a significant step in her spiritual journey by getting baptised.

The media personality shot up trends lists on Monday when images of her all smiles after her baptism at Highway Church Centurion circulated on the timeline.

While many celebrated her baptism, others questioned what this meant for her ubungoma journey which she had also shared. In an exclusive interview with Sowetan in September 2021, Dineo spoke candidly about accepting her ancestral calling to become a traditional healer 17 years after she discovered she was gifted.

She said she graduated as a traditional healer and was referred to as Gogo Somahashe.

“I am a qualified traditional healer. I graduated last week. This means I can heal people through the power of the spoken word and natural medicine. My new journey means I need to apply myself and respond to the calling to heal people who are wounded,” she said at the time.

“On top of everything I do, it is important for me to appease God our creator and my ancestors by being a healer, which describes everything I am. I can be a DJ and TV presenter. I can be all these things but it is important to remember the only thing I do not cease to do is help heal people. I must never stop being a traditional healer.”

After her baptism, Dineo has not said whether she will continue working as a traditional healer. When approached for comment by TshisaLIVE, Dineo said: “There is nothing to be said.”

TimesLIVE