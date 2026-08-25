Malusi Mbokazi celebrates 10 years as a solo artist with live recording

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Gospel singer Malusi Mbokazi is gearing up to host his first live recording show, The Revival with Malusi Mbokazi, to mark 10 years of his solo career.

The show at the Durban ICC on September 5 is expected to showcase his musical journey, featuring artists Khaya Mthethwa, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Sbu Noah, Paradise Mdlalose, Sneziey Msomi and Ntokozo Ngongoma.

“I have been in the music industry for more than 20 years, but this is a celebration of 10 years as a solo artist,” Malusi told TshisaLIVE.

“These are artists I have been wanting to work with for quite some time. I chose them because of their performances and quality of their voices, which are needed for what I have been envisioning. I want people to come and enjoy music, but also come to heal.”

Malusi shot to stardom as the lead singer of the popular gospel group Abanqobi in 2001, releasing hit songs including Likude Ikhaya and Simtholile Umesiya.

While he and the members enjoyed the success of the group, a harrowing experience shifted everything for Malusi.

In 2014, doctors told Malusi he might not be able to sing again after he lost his voice.

“I experienced something with my voice and the doctors said I would not sing again. That experience made me decide I needed to do my own album and pursue my solo career.”

Malusi has been pursuing his solo career since 2015 and has been on a mission to heal through his music.

“My song Ngize Nkosi is powerful because of the testimony behind it.”

“There was a man who wanted to commit suicide, but after hearing the song he decided not to do it. That showed me music can heal and save someone. That’s what I want to do. Music healed me, and it can help others too.”

TimesLIVE