POLL | What do you think of public figures leaving ubungoma for Christianity?

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A recent wave of public figures transitioning from traditional healing (ubungoma) to Christianity has sparked a debate, with many questioning the authenticity of their spiritual journeys.

Radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka recently took a significant step in her spiritual life by getting baptised. Having previously been open about her ukuthwasa journey (the initiation process to become a traditional healer), her recent transition to Christianity has left fans wondering where her traditional calling stands.

Ranaka has not clarified whether she will continue her work as a traditional healer. When approached for comment by TshisaLIVE, she simply stated, “There is nothing to be said.”

Ranaka is not alone in this shift. Other prominent figures, including Gogo Skhotheni, Palesa Madisakwane and Brenda Ngxoli, have also publicly stepped away from traditional healing in favour of Christianity.

The trend has sparked mixed views on social media. While some applaud the celebrities for exploring different spiritual paths, critics question the sudden backtrack.