WATCH | Lamiez Holworthy opens up about surgery after cyst burst

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DJ and media personality Lamiez Holworthy has opened up about a harrowing health scare that saw her being rushed to have emergency surgery on National Women’s Day.

In an emotional and candid post, Lamiez shared videos of herself in hospital where she was visited by her family, including her father, Chicco Twala, and her husband, rapper Khuli Chana.

Lamiez said she suffers from recurring ovarian cysts and endometriosis, and had been advised by her doctor to undergo emergency surgery, but she pleaded to postpone it to allow her to honour work commitments.

“It’s crazy how God chose National Women’s Day to not only remind me that I am a woman but that I am human too and that my health should always come first,” Lamiez wrote.

While there had been speculation about why Lamiez had to undergo surgery, she set the record straight.

“Please tag your neighbourhood bully because now more than ever, the suicide rate has gone higher and I’ll be damned if I sit back and just let it happen. We have too many broken little boys and girls walking around in adult bodies, and that is why cyberbullying has been normalised, and me, I’m tired! Go to therapy and heal because we are tired of being bled on.”

Lamiez said a cyst had grown bigger than her womb and burst on Women’s Day when she and her team were seven minutes away from the second venue in Brits, and she had to be rushed to the hospital.

“I was rushed back to the emergency room because I had internal bleeding. Next thing I’m being told that I lost a lot of blood and that I’d need a blood transfusion, which freaked [me out]. I cried. I was so defeated and mostly upset at my body for allowing it to let this happen.

“Tired of having to deal with real issues which affect 110-million women in the world, our families, businesses and everything else to take care of, and I don’t know about you, but I am tired. Why was I in hospital? Well, it’s cause I had recurring cysts that would grow and cause immense pain, and I ignored my doctor’s orders to do the emergency operation on the Friday before Women’s Day. I pleaded that he allow me to do all 11 of my work commitments and that I’d be back the next week. Well? God showed me that we choose, but he decides.”

Lamiez said the experience had her learn the hard way that self-care is more important than working yourself to death.

She advised her female followers to be cognisant of any pains they experienced.

“Ladies, if you experience abnormal periods or back pains, please visit your nearest doctor. I nearly lost my life because I ignored mine and chose to put work first.”

TimesLIVE